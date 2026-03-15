The NBS has released the latest trading figures for the last quarter in 2025

The fugures showed that Nigeria’s total trade in Q4 2025 stood at N36.21 trillion

Crude oil remained the top export, accounting for 51.17% of total exports for the quarter

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N36.21 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This represents a 1.07% decline compared with N36.60 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024 and an 8.94% drop compared with N39.77 trillion recorded in the preceding quarter (Q3 2025).

Nigeria records N36.21 trillion total trade in Q4 2025 Photo: NBS

Source: Facebook

The decline was largely driven by a fall in crude oil exports.

Despite the decline in total trade, Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N1.71 trillion during the period under review.

Key figures from the trade data export

Total exports: N18.96 trillion (52.36% of total trade)

Crude oil exports: N9.70 trillion (51.17% of total exports)

Non-oil exports: N3.15 trillion (16.59%)

Top export destinations: Netherlands, India, Spain, France, Canada

Major exported commodities: Crude oil, natural gas, kerosene-type jet fuel, other petroleum gases, urea

Agricultural exports: N1.32 trillion

Raw materials exports: N1.19 trillion

Solid minerals exports: N116.84 billion

Manufactured goods exports: N423.43 billion

Other petroleum products exports: N6.12 trillion

Import figures

Total imports: N17.25 trillion (47.64% of total trade)

Top import partners: China, United States, Netherlands, India, Brazil

Major imported commodities: Motor spirit (petrol), durum wheat, crude petroleum oils, cane sugar, used vehicles with diesel or semi-diesel engines

Agricultural imports: N1.44 trillion

Raw materials imports: N2.35 trillion

Solid mineral imports: N140.99 billion

Manufactured goods imports: N8.80 trillion

Other petroleum products imports: N4.02 trillion

Asia remains the largest import source, supplying N8.08 trillion worth of goods. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Countries doing business with Nigeria

Regional trade analysis shows that Nigeria imported most of its goods from Asia, valued at N8.08 trillion, representing 46.83% of total imports.

This was followed by imports from Europe valued at N5.75 trillion (33.31%), the Americas with N2.67 trillion (15.47%), while imports from Africa stood at N696.13 billion (4.04%).

On the export side, Europe remained Nigeria’s largest regional export market with goods valued at N6.87 trillion, accounting for 36.24% of total exports.

This was followed by Asia with N5.11 trillion (26.94%), Africa with N3.41 trillion (18.01%), and the Americas with N3.29 trillion (17.35%).

Means of trade

Maritime transport dominated Nigeria’s trade logistics in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Sea transport accounted for N18.69 trillion or 98.58% of total exports. Air transport accounted for N121.04 billion (0.64%), while road transport accounted for N58.82 billion (0.31%).

Similarly, maritime transport accounted for N16.70 trillion or 96.81% of imports, while air transport accounted for N472.96 billion (2.74%) and road transport accounted for N77.19 billion (0.45%).

Port analysis shows that the Apapa Port handled the largest share of Nigeria’s exports during the quarter with transactions valued at N13.77 trillion, representing 72.63% of total exports. This was followed by the Lekki Deep Sea Port with N2.82 trillion.

On the import side, Apapa Port also recorded the highest transactions valued at N8.26 trillion, followed by the Tin Can Island Port with N2.56 trillion and Lekki Deep Sea Port with N1.23 trillion.

10 key takeaways from Nigeria foreign trade data in Q4 2025

Total trade decline:

Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at N36.21 trillion in Q4 2025, marking a 1.07% decline from N36.60 trillion in Q4 2024 and an 8.94% drop from N39.77 trillion in Q3 2025.

Trade Surplus:

Despite declining trade, Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N1.71 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Exports down:

Total exports were valued at N18.96 trillion, representing a 5.25% decrease from Q4 2024 (N20.01 trillion) and a 16.88% decline from Q3 2025 (N22.81 trillion).

Crude Oil dominance:

Crude oil exports remained Nigeria’s major export, valued at N9.70 trillion, accounting for 51.17% of total exports, although down 29.60% from Q4 2024.

Non-crude exports:

Non-crude oil exports stood at N9.26 trillion (48.83% of total exports), with non-oil products contributing N3.15 trillion (16.59%).

Top export destinations:

Nigeria’s main export partners were the Netherlands, India, Spain, France, and Canada, collectively accounting for 41.99% of total exports.

Imports rise:

Total imports stood at N17.25 trillion, 3.98% higher than N16.59 trillion in Q4 2024 and 1.73% higher than N16.96 trillion in Q3 2025.

Leading import partners:

China remained Nigeria’s largest import partner (N5.39 trillion), followed by the USA (N1.61 trillion), the Netherlands (N1.52 trillion), India (N1.12 trillion), and Brazil (N0.69 trillion).

Major import commodities:

Top imports included motor spirit (petrol), durum wheat, crude petroleum oils, cane sugar, and used vehicles with diesel or semi-diesel engines.

Regional trade patterns:

Europe led as the largest export destination region (N6.87 trillion, 36.24%), while Asia accounted for the largest import region (N8.08 trillion, 46.83%).

Shipping company announces new charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian importers will now face extra fees on every 20-foot container arriving from five countries

The shipping company explained the reasons for the new charge and its effective date.

The directive also applies to other West African nations, including Ghana and neighboring countries.

Source: Legit.ng