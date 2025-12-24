Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has broken her silence days after her release from police custody, amid disputes with Pastor Chris Okafor

She says she is not afraid of jail or intimidation, insisting she will speak her truth when the time is right

Ogala thanked VeryDarkMan and Sowore for securing her release and said she has a lot to reveal

Doris Ogala has broken her silence a day after her release from police custody on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, regarding her controversial issues with Pastor Chris Okafor.

The Nollywood actress revealed that she has a lot to say but is currently seeking God's guidance before taking any action.

In an emotional post on her Instagram account on December 24, 2025, Doris disclosed that a lot is happening behind the scenes, including things she wants to share with the world.

She stated that she is unsure of her next step, but she is certain that when the time comes, she will speak without fear.

According to her, there are lessons she hopes people will learn from everything that has happened.

The actress made it clear that neither jail nor intimidation will stop her from revealing what she knows about Pastor Chris Okafor. She emphasised that she does not wish harm on anyone but will not be blackmailed into silence.

"I am not afraid of going to jail. I am not afraid of anyone. All I want is to speak my truth, and my truth I will speak," she stated.

Doris also thanked activists VeryDarkMan and Omoyele Sowore for standing by her and securing her release from detention, revealing that she is still in Lagos and has not yet returned to Abuja after regaining freedom.

Despite her determination to speak, Doris explained that she is choosing wisdom, prayer, and divine direction over haste.

She said that she does not know exactly what to do at the moment, but trusts that clarity will come.

"A lot is going on right now, and there's so much I want to say. I'll seek God's direction and wisdom because I don't know what to do at the moment. I just want to speak my truth, and I will speak it," she said.

Watch Doris Ogala's video below:

Nigerians react to Doris Ogala's post

@edumijenathan said:

"VDM VDM VDM how many times did I call u, you are such an amazing person may God almighty keep and continue to protect you, bless u more now and forever."

@candysblognaija commented:

"Just know that Heaven is proud of you for speaking up against evil, your little voice have amplified other voices who are now speaking up against the beast called Chris Okafor including his daughters. God bless you."

@iroyinayoevents_mgt wrote:

"Truly this is deep and deeper than meet the eye. I pray God will direct your path on every steps."

@alakurani opined:

"I like this girl for one thing confessing. But we need more evidence this pastor can not bring shame to the body of Christ and go free. Vdm more evidence."

@official_dupsy reacted:

"You're still very beautiful, put yourself together, focus more on yourself."

@ezenwa_jeffrey said:

"Calling God's name after the atrocities people commit is mindblowing, God have mercy on people."

Clergyman warns Pastor Chris Okafor's new wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian clergyman, Dr Charles Apoki, warned Pearl, Pastor Chris Okafor's new wife, in a Facebook video.

Apoki stated that her husband is addicted to copulation and immorality, citing global reports of his promiscuity. He said Pearl would struggle to maintain a good public image while facing the reality of a promiscuous husband.

He dismissed her aspirations for children as unrealistic since Okafor will not change. This advice followed Apoki's prior criticism of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo for officiating Okafor's wedding amid unresolved allegations.

