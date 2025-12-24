CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, labelled Ini Edo’s new film, ‘Dirty Christmas’, an insult to Christendom

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has risen in defence of actress and filmmaker Ini Edo following criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over her movie titled Dirty Christmas.

CAN, in a statement signed by its president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, had earlier described the film’s title as disrespectful to Christendom, insisting that it failed to reflect the sacred nature of the Christmas celebration.

The comment immediately placed the movie at the centre of a growing conversation that cut across religion, entertainment, and freedom of expression.

NFVCB clarifies Ini Edo's new movie title

The Director-General of the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, confirmed that Dirty Christmas had followed all required legal and regulatory processes before its title was approved.

However, in a conciliatory move, Husseini appealed to Ini Edo to consider adjusting the title in response to concerns raised by CAN.

The actress, in turn, pleaded with the board not to pull the movie, while expressing her willingness to make necessary adjustments.

AGN backs Ini Edo's movie

That appeal appeared to calm tensions temporarily, until the AGN released a detailed response.

In a statement signed by its National President, Ejezie Rollas, the Actors Guild of Nigeria described Dirty Christmas as a metaphorical and creative expression.

He urged CAN to assess the film based on its full content rather than its title alone.

The guild emphasised that Ini Edo is a practising Christian who holds her faith in high regard.

He insisted that her intention was not to demean Christianity but to reflect real-life experiences that often unfold during the festive season.

The statement read in part:

“It would have been more prudent and constructive if the concerns raised were based on a full and contextual review of the film’s content."

According to AGN, the title does not insult the “Body of Christ” but symbolises the layered realities that sometimes accompany Christmas, without mocking Christian beliefs or doctrines.

The guild further noted that even within Christianity, perceptions of Christmas vary across denominations, reinforcing the idea that the celebration is not experienced uniformly.

AGN also defended the NFVCB, stressing that the board operates within a statutory framework designed to balance moral sensitivity with creative freedom.

The statement added:

“A complete viewing of the film confirms that it contains no scenes or narratives that ridicule, demean, or undermine Christianity."

Ini Edo weeps over movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo has expressed regret over the title of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, which has sparked controversy.

On Sunday, December 20, Ini Edo broke down in tears during an Instagram live session as she appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following threats to pull down her movie over the title if it was not changed.

The actress, who spoke about the amount of time and effort invested into the project, said she had no intention to dishonour God or Christians with the title.

