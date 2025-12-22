Bovi made a joke about the strategy required to secure a political appointment from the president

The comedian, during a show in Abuja, was seen speaking to the audience about his approach

A few people reacted to the clip, agreeing with his remarks about the strategy, but he was also warned as well about his utterance

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has shared the strategy he plans to use to secure a political appointment from President Bola Tinubu.

A few days ago, the names of presidential nominees were announced, and some of the people who had previously criticised the president were included on the list.

Fans react to Bovi's strategy about winning President Tinubu. Photo credit@bovi/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

During his show No Sting Attached in Abuja, Bovi revealed the strategy people can use to secure appointments from the president.

According to him, figures like Nyesom Wike, Reno Omokri, Femi Fani-Kayode, and others had used the same approach, which helped them secure appointments.

Bovi shares strategy to win President Tinubu's heart

In the recording, the funnyman, who had a rift with his colleague Basketmouth, mentioned that those who praised President Tinubu had not received anything in return. He called out his colleague Seyi Law, noting that despite praising the president, Seyi had not been rewarded for it.

The comedian humorously stated that he plans to start criticising the president, even for the good things he's doing. He mentioned that even when people praise the president, he would agree with them but still add his own colorful language to the description.

Bovi shares the type of post he wants

In the recording, Bovi also mentioned that he desires more than just a ministerial or ambassadorial post from the president.

He emphasized that he aims for something better and will go after the president at every given opportunity.

Bovi speaks about his desire to bag a political appointment. Photo credit@bovi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bovi's outburst about the strategy

A few fans reacted to the video, agreeing with Bovi's statements, acknowledging that figures like Reno Omokri and others had indeed used this strategy to secure their appointments.

However, some cautioned Bovi, suggesting that he should not assume that his so-called strategy for gaining the president's attention would work for him.

See the Instagram video of Bovi speaking here:

What fans said about Bovi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Bovi speaking about his strategy of winning President Tinbu's hearts. Here are comments below:

@Judechigozie3 commented:

"His alright."

@Real_Giilo reacted:

"Naso all of them get work."

@Neutral_OC wrote:

"Na so Reno take get work na."

Bovi Ugboma speaks on Ibom Air and lady saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that comedian Bovi Ugboma reacted to the Ibom Air incident involving a female passenger who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.

In a post on his Instagram story, Bovi suggested that the outburst could have been a result of a mental health disorder. He affirmed that, while she must face the consequences of her actions under the law, she also needed to be assessed psychologically.

However, he later deleted the post, stating that he had spoken from a biased perspective, as he had not received the full details at that time.

Source: Legit.ng