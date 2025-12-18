Ini Edo has broken her silence amid CAN's outrage over the title of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Christian body had described the title as offensive and disrespectful

In a recent post, the Nollywood actress shared details about her movie, promising fans a great time

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ini Edo has opened up about her new movie A Very Dirty Christmas following criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Legit.ng previously reported that CAN expressed outrage over the title of the movie, declaring it offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

According to the Christian body, Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love, and redemption. It added that linking such a holy celebration with the word “dirty” diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.

CAN also called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to “explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season.”

While urging Nollywood bodies and stakeholders to take a clear stand on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that may offend faith communities, it also called on Ini to show sensitivity and address the concerns raised by the Christian community.

Ini Edo breaks silence

In a recent post via her official Instagram page, the actress, who appreciated her fans for their support, described her movie as "clean, refreshing, and intriguing."

She also assured fans of a great time while watching the movie.

"I am in love with all of you for your support thus far... Thank you for watching A Very Dirty Christmas... Fam, this is your perfect holiday movie for your family and friends... It’s clean, it’s refreshing, it’s intriguing... You will have a great time, I promise," she wrote.

More reactions to Ini Edo's movie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Ekenedilichukwu Osadebe said:

"CAN trying to be more Catholic than the pope.."

Abba Sambo commented:

"I think this serves as a free promotion to the movie congratulations ini u don blow b dat."

John Matthew Kadachi wrote:

"What's the essence of a movie if it does not reveal the wrong in a system that it's essence is completely not felt positively."

Abu AmmaaRoyh Umar Aderibigbe commented:

"Wait o. Is CAN fighting for Christ?"

Nemere Way said:

"In as much as I am not a religious person, I don't believe in church, mosque or shrine. I still respect the boundaries even in debates where I have to share my opinion on why I don't believe in them I don't have to do it in a derogatory way."

De-neat Daniel wrote:

"Is it detty abi dirty? Well, we won't stone her though. We have a righteous judge who judges the intent of the heart."

Gift Elvis said:

"Is Christmas actually biblical? did the first century Christians observed or celebrated it?

