Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stirred conversation online after sharing a surprising thought about money and happiness.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief, whose net worth is estimated at about $852.5 billion, took to his X account on Thursday, February 5, 2026, to post a short message.

In the tweet, Musk wrote:

“Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”

The post, though brief, quickly went viral, gathering over 40 million impressions, about 50,000 reposts, and thousands of comments from users across the world.

Many people were surprised to see such a statement coming from someone widely regarded as the richest individual on the planet.

For years, Musk has been seen as the symbol of extreme wealth and technological success, leading companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X, while also venturing into artificial intelligence through xAI.

However, his latest comment suggested that even enormous wealth may not guarantee emotional satisfaction.

The billionaire did not provide any further explanation for his tweet, leaving many to interpret the message in different ways.

Elon Musk's tweet fuels debate online

@z_ou7:

"You’re right. But remember, God says in the Quran that whoever turns away from His remembrance will surely have a miserable life. True peace isn't in what we own, but in how connected our hearts are to Him." "Money can fill your pockets, but it can never fill a void in the soul. May you find the tranquility that only comes from being close to your Creator."

@TomolaGroup stated:

"Money can solve urgent problems and relieve stress, but beyond basics, more money doesn’t guarantee happiness. Wealth is a tool to buy time and freedom for what truly matters: health, relationships, and purpose. Build it to live well, not to fill a void"

@DanielRegha stated:

"Money indeed can't buy happiness, the best it does is provide security to a large extent. True happiness comes from within"

@olumidecapital wrote:

"The world's richest man acknowledged money is not absolute"

@Fun_Viral_Vids shared:

"I'm not entirely sure. The problems are different. And with money, they are dealt with differently. It's not the same to be crying on a yacht as it is to be crying sitting on the edge of a sidewalk"

