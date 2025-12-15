Lege Miami stated that Seyi Tinubu is extremely angry after a viral statement about their friendship

The actor insisted his words were misunderstood, explaining the real meaning behind “never enjoyed” Seyi

Social media is buzzing as fans debate the tension between the matchmaker and the President’s son.

Nigerian actor and self-proclaimed matchmaker, Lege Miami, has revealed that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, is extremely upset with him.

The actor made the claim in a recent video, following the circulation of a clip where he said he had never “enjoyed” Seyi as a friend.

The original statement had quickly gained attention online, with many questioning the status of their friendship.

In the viral clip, Lege said,

“I never enjoy Seyi as a friend, I’ve spent a lot of money, all my matchmaking money. We communicate. At times, I can call Seyi Tinubu 100 times and he will not pick my call.”

In a follow-up video, Lege explained that his earlier comments were misinterpreted.

He stressed that he did not intend to disrespect Seyi Tinubu or suggest any serious fallout between them.

He clarified:

“When I said I had not ‘enjoyed’ Seyi as a friend, I meant we have never spent extended time together—like living or staying together for weeks or months, where we could run errands or relate more closely."

He added that Seyi Tinubu is extremely busy, which explains why phone calls sometimes go unanswered.

Watch the video here:

Netizens plead on Lege Miami's behalf

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@etioba_ noted:

"That’s why I advise people against granting unnecessary podcast and interviews"

@ la_remzy wrote

"@seyitinubu he loves u no doubt,there is no how he won't offend u cos we all are humans,pls forgive his mistakes,he is very sorry"

@akni_hunter stated:

"@seyitinubu Please forgive lege for his shortcomings,trust me,he doesnt mean it that way,it is just that he doesnt really know how to express himself well but lege loves you so much and he is forever loyal to you.Truefriends like lege is rare uncle seyi.Please forgive him in the name of God"

@razheedat_ noted:

"@seyitinubu be careful with Lẹgẹ he's bad mouthing you for us on social media, be far away from him and block him from access to you n your family"

@mustangboss01 shared

"@seyitinubu Lege said we should tag you, please Lege is not the type you should get close to because his only loyal to your money and what you can offer, his not shouting your name for the masses to benefit only fighting for his pocket"

@lagos.nig noted:

"@seyitinubu sebi you know before say @legemiamii na mumu, collect all the money wey you done give am abi make you collect the house"

