Izzy Ogeide has opened up about women undergoing BBL (Brazilian Backside Lift) procedures, sharing what they must know about the process

In her video, she emphasized that women must listen to her advice and explained the reasons behind her statements

Fans reacted after watching the video, speculating about the individuals she might have been referring to

Controversial content creator Izzy Ogbeide has shared her thoughts on BBL (Brazilian Backside Lift) procedures while offering advice to women considering going under the knife.

In a recent recording, Izzy, who was dragged by Blessing CEO a few weeks ago, stated that BBL has a strong odor.

Describing the smell, Izzy said it stinks like dead skin, adding that it is really unpleasant.

Izzy Ogbeide shares tips for BBL patients

In her recording, Izzy also mentioned that if women who undergo the procedure don't prioritize self-care, they will continue to have an unpleasant smell.

Sharing tips for those considering the procedure, she advised that they must have a solid self-care routine before thinking about getting the surgery.

The content creator also noted that many women who have undergone the procedure use perfume to mask the odor, recommending that they choose a strong, long-lasting fragrance.

Recall that a few weeks ago, rumors circulated online claiming that Cardi B smelled due to her BBL. It was said that her ex-lover had accused her of smelling, which allegedly led to the end of their relationship. However, Cardi B later addressed the rumor, laughing it off.

How fans reacted to Izzy Ogbeide's video

Reacting, fans appreciated their look, they noted that the fact that they have a flat backside was enough for them. A few mentioned names, including Blessing CEO's name as the person Izzy was referring to. Here are comments below:

@chibuike_alonso shared:

"See this okpo.You wey dey talk, you no get big Yansh? Open am and make dem smell am now, the person nose go decay. Inasmuch as you get one unnecessary big yansh, e go smell because no matter how you wash it, it will accumulate heat and release a putrid odor."

@ifeamaka123 stated:

"You don do am??? Abi you dey shade Blessing."

@peter_patrick010 shared:

"Aaawww aunty new update. Ninja woman go hate this one."

@ababeandamistress said:

"Thank God for natural nyash."

@abujapantryshop commented:

"Cardi uses d most expensive perfume and her bf still confirms d smell, so who am I to do it, how much I get."

@banny_swavey_ commented:

"Go check your Google mam. Bbl can have an odor during recovery due to fluid, sweat drainage. No be like say them go smell till them d!e Abi them be goat."

@nellyoneperson wrote:

"How person go carry money buy smell."

