A heartwarming video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke with his nephew Davido and his wife Chioma is trending online

According to reports, the video was made at the DMW label boss's new mansion in Atlanta, US

Governor Ademola's bond with Davido was the highlight, as netizens shared their observations

The Adelekes are once again making waves on social media following a recent video that captured their unique bond.

Music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, his wife Chioma Adeleke, and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, warmed hearts with their display in a video making waves online.

The video captured the Osun governor standing between his nephew and his daughter-in-law as they posed for the camera.

Ademola, known for his jovial attitude, did not fail to entertain Davido and Chioma as he sang a song that left the couple bursting into laughter.

The bond between the governor and his nephew also had many Nigerians talking.

According to Davido and Chioma's fan page, the heartwarming video of the couple with the singer's uncle was made at their new mansion in Atlanta, USA.

"Governor of Osun State pays a visit to his nephew and daughter-in-law, Davido and Chioma, at their new mansion in Atlanta, Georgia," a netizen said.

The video of Davido and Chioma with Governor Ademola Adeleke in the US is below:

Comments about the Adeleke family

Legit.ng compiled some reactions as netizens pointed out the unique bond between Davido and his uncle. Read them below:

Enorl Joan Sunday said:

"If person get this kind uncle , joy way go finish am no be uncle way go dey give you headache."

Onyinye Nnadi reacted:

"Some people uncle… don use them do RITUAL….Some are not progressing because their uncle don use JUJU tie dia progress… Best uncle in Nigeria congratulations OBO….."

Samuel Samuel said:

"See uncle na no be those ones wey dey village dey blow me breeze."

gemi.nigurl60 said:

"Nah governor twin be that!! God is like if I make these one twin!! Dey go disturb everybody."

d_bestivy said:

"Chi body na MEATPIEEEEE Sade and her signature laugh."

itzlinda_bae said:

"Lol it's chioma body for me. The happiness that lives here is something that needs to be studied."

mestiquegifts said:

"So much love and unity in this family. Let all families be like this. Peace and unity everywhere. The world will be a better place."

Beauty George reacted:

"My own uncle na to dey drag family with me."

David Joseph Edet commented:

"Of all the Adeleke’s this man is unique. I love his vibe he’s so simple and free."

Mercy Chidiebere Odo said:

"Na Davido papa be this."

