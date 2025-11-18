Lizzy Anjorin trended online after claiming that Yoruba winners of Big Brother Naija show are not as successful as their Igbo peers

She criticised the visibility of previous Yoruba winners, alleging that many of them "disappear" soon after the show ends

She pointed out Laycon, winner of the 2020 season, and Imisi, another Yoruba winner from 2025, noting that neither has remained relevant

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred controversy online after a video surfaced of her comparing the post–Big Brother Naija success of Yoruba winners to their Igbo counterparts.

The clip, which went viral on social media, shows the actress making strong claims about the level of achievement and public support enjoyed by winners from different ethnic backgrounds.

Translating her viral video into English, Anjorin argued that Igbo winners of the reality show have experienced greater success than their Yoruba colleagues.

She mentioned past winners such as Whitemoney and Mercy Eke as examples of housemates who have continued to thrive after their time on the show.

In contrast, Anjorin claimed that Yoruba winners, including Laycon and others, do not receive the same level of support or visibility. She said some Yoruba ex-housemates have struggled to maintain relevance after their win.

During her remarks, Anjorin also called out actress Iyabo Ojo, accusing her of giving the Yoruba community negative publicity.

Her words in part: “In the history of Big Brother Naija, it’s only the Igbos who have won the reality show and made it in life. We can’t find the Yorubas who also emerge as winners on the show. Your lineage is terrible; you people are inhuman. When Lizzy was talking about it, you said she talks too much, curses, and insults a lot. All the Igbos who won BBNaija are doing well—Whitemoney, Mercy Eke, and others. “But for the Yorubas—Lekan, we hardly hear about him, while for Imisi, it was dead on arrival for her. Because you want to beg for N50 for her mother.

"Those of you still patronising Iyabo Ojo, you will be handed a letter of your children’s sudden death. Everything you worked for will finish in your lifetime. Have you seen people using Whitemoney’s mother to raise money before? It’s because they don’t have unfortunate bloggers like Iyabo Ojo among the Igbo.”

Lizzy Anjorin trends online

The video has since triggered heated conversations across social media platforms.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adegbola143 said:

"Laycon is doing well and Imisioluwa darling will always do well in life in Jesus name 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

pretty_yeancah

"Oloriburuku aiye ati orun ni woman yi seh. Iran buruku niran yoruba, but most of your supporters and customers are yoruba tribe. I can now see that no sensible person will follow and support you, because if your followers are wise, this video is enough reason for them to cancel you. Olobusan."

____ewatomilola____ said:

943am said:

"Elepe ree...for everything you said,it will return back as your portion as God liveth 🙌🙌🙌."

_luna_araoluwa said:

"Nibo latun jasi😂😂😂😂."

ikeoluwa___xx

"Agbo werey yen da🫴."

amaka_3456

"Wahala ohh 😂😂😂."

sugarlicious54

"Lizzy, oloriburuku ni eee."

naheeskincare_bodypiercing said:

"Werey re o😂😂😂😂😂."

_y.e.t.u.n.d.e_ said:

"Imisi fame will not be dead on arrival by the grace of God 🙏."

adefunke.adelakun said:

"Werey wan people not to associate with iyabo....but reverse is the case, people dey love her more🙌."

queenesthertemilade said:

"All your curses is back to your head and your family. No weapon fashioned against us shall prosper in Jesus name."

idunnuire said:

"Lizzy, we send back all your curses back to u in 7 folds in Jesus mighty name. We put all your evil loads back on your head. Alawoku o ma osiwin ku ni agbara Olorun. And all we Iyabo followers and fans are all covered with the precious blood of Jesus.🙏👏🙌👌."

Old clip of Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo surfaces

Meanwhile, an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Lizzy Anjorin resurfaced online amid their ongoing feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event and Lizzy was joyfully spraying money on Iyabo, and they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo's reaction in the video trended and fans shared their opinion on the clip, expressing curiosity about what could have gone wrong between the two.

