Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Regina Daniels' recent visit to Tiwa Savage, speaking against the move

The Nollywood actor advised his female colleague to take a cue from May Edochie instead and gave his reasons

He also shared why Tiwa Savage was not the best person to counsel Regina Daniels, igniting online reactions

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has issued advice to Nollywood star Regina Daniels, urging her to take a cue from Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, amid her ongoing marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Uche, while reacting to Regina's recent visit to music star Tiwa Savage, claimed that May never ridiculed or revealed any secrets about her estranged husband on social media.

He also questioned why Regina was taking counsel from Tiwa while she could have approached women like May, who have gone through worse in marriage.

"Regina Daniels, why are you taking COUNSEL from TIWA SAVAGE that also needs Counseling? Who are those advising Regina Ni TORI Olorun? So, you no see woman like my Queen May that went through WoRSE than you did in MARRIAGE, yet never RIDICULE or reveal any of her husband's SECRETS on social media? You no see women like her to go take counsel from? Na Aunty TIWA wey so many people don see that her unpleasant VIDEO online? Aunty wey also need spiritual Counseling on how to #DRESS properly in public?" he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that netizens pointed out the different marital statuses and goals between Tiwa Savage and Regina Daniels, questioning who was advising whom.

Others brought up Tiwa's past comments about marriage.

Screenshot of Uche Maduagwu's reaction to Regina Daniels' visit to Tiwa Savage is below:

Reactions trail Uche Maduagwu's message to Regina

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens supported the actor's advice to the mother of two. Read the comments below:

Kenneth Akuwudike said:

"A poor man's wife is only happy in the night only the wise one will understand."

Kodilia Umeh reacted:

"I thought of this as well,she should just stay calm and watch him."

Chiamaka Nwaigwe said:

"Did Yul accuse May of drug abuse? Abeg, leave Gina alone."

Godwin Chiemerie said:

"Yul is the quiet one actually,"

Amanda Micheal commented:

"She's still acting on her age.... With time she will understand."

Ogbah Priscila said:

"The man should enter house too,na him de even escalate the stuff. This drug thing and other things he is saying about the mother of his children,don't he know it will affect the children in future too? You guys are always quick to advice the women, advice the man to enter house too."

Olajide Aina said:

"No home training. One can't give what he/she doesn't have. Some parents self need parenting."

Shalom Oby Zoe said:

"No let her continue . Cho Cho Cho no good."

Joyce Ada Richard said:

"Regina is trying her best to ruin Ned . But she totally forgot Ned is the father of her kids . A win for Ned is a win for her kids . Her family is just using her because she feed and abolished poverty from them by marrying Ned."

Ozumba Chinonso reacted:

"She has revealed everything nothing remains."

Oguadimma Chidimma reacted:

"But it is Ned who is making her to talk... In May's case she have no reason to post or talk much... Regina is been accused of many things.. they are dragging the girl from left, right and center."

Regina Daniels threatens to expose Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels issued a stern warning to her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a series of posts on her Instagram account, she implored him to leave her alone, questioning why he was attempting to ruin her publicly and personally.

According to her, he was the one who introduced her to a drug named Molly merely to satisfy him, adding that it made her more vulnerable and their sexual life extreme.

