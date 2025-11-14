Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sweezy, has accused her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, of fabricating her medical papers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' bogus medical report had leaked online, revealing that she tested positive for several unprintable hard substances

Regina's supposed mental health institution, Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja, denied circulating the news earlier

Amid escalating drama surrounding the alleged drug test report of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, her brother, Lawerence aka Sweezy, has released a strongly worded statement accusing businessman and politician Ned Nwoko of falsifying several documents.

In a post circulating on social media, Sweezy described the trending medical document attributed to Regina as fake, insisting it did not originate from any certified medical professional.

Ned Nwoko accused by Regina Daniels’ brother of altering her drug test result. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

He went on to accuse Nwoko of fabricating other documents as well, writing:

“FAKE DOCTORS' REPORT!!! FAKE MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE!! FAKE VOTERS' CARD! Voter's card was printed in NED NWOKO’s SITTING ROOM AT UGBOKO!”

Sweezy claimed that Regina’s authentic personal records bear her father’s surname, Ojeogwu, alleging that only one document carries the name Daniels.

He further advised Nwoko to “desist from this falsifying behaviour,” adding that Regina never accompanied anyone to a registry, “just in case” a marriage certificate emerges online.

Sweezy also stated that Regina was born on October 10, 2001, and hinted that more details could be revealed about events he claims took place when Regina first introduced him to Nwoko in 2019.

In the latter part of his message, Sweezy accused Nwoko of using his health challenges to manipulate the actress. According to him:

“Your kidney failure has been your technique for always saying sorry to Regina after abusing her… Regina stated You’ve always blackmailed her with your illness.”

He concluded by saying he never supported their relationship but could only offer advice as a brother.

See his post below:

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prechlabrunee said:

"This family is really his karma jheez!!"

sheddyoflagos said:

"So Chinedu could stoop this low for a narrative? Nawa."

niimatullah90 said:

"Omo Nigeria is messed up imagine a seating senator it’s well 😢."

mzcardinal said:

"He's trying so hard to dent Gina's image 🤦‍♀️."

whummy_hairline said:

"Pharaoh ned pls let Regina go na Omo marriage no be by force."

jennifer_x232 said:

"This man need to rest like he is behaving like a child."

confidence_okoli said:

"How do I keep sharing this post now? Let's make this viral guys."

rejoicbest said:

"God, this old Chinedu is evilooo😢."

gachi_hair said:

"Same thing I said.. all her documents carries Ojeogwu except the voters card.. a wise person would sense lies when seen."

kester_austen said:

"I too believe you my brooo ✊.. we dey your side ❤️ … Gina was born in 2001."

Regina Daniels’ brother spills details of alleged drug test manipulation. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels claims Ned impregnated her at 17

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made some serious allegations against her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In a recent statement on social media, the mother of two opened up about how she allegedly got pregnant for the senator at the age of 17.

Speaking further, she revealed how she was able to handle the situation at that age without her mother’s knowledge.

Source: Legit.ng