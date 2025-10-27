A viral clip from Billionaire Chief Kessington Adebutu’s 90th birthday has caused a debate among social media users

Governor Aiyedatiwa was seen greeting top dignitaries, but appeared to skip the Alaafin of Oyo

Many Nigerians online stated that the act reflects a growing trend of disrespect toward traditional rulers

A video from the grand 90th birthday celebration of billionaire businessman Chief Kessington Adebutu has caused some stir online.

In the footage, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was seen walking past the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Olayemi Owoade, without greeting him.

The event, held in Lagos over the weekend, had in attendance several high-profile guests, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governor Aiyedatiwa was seen greeting top dignitaries, but appeared to skip the Alaafin of Oyo.

In the viral clip, Governor Aiyedatiwa was warmly received by the Ooni and Gbajabiamila.

However, the moment that caught the attention of many was when he appeared to walk past the seated Alaafin of Oyo before exchanging pleasantries with former President Obasanjo.

Legit.ng recalled that another video from the same event captured the moment the two kings, alongside some dignitaries, gave a speech.

The highlight was, however, the moment the Ooni of Ife passed the microphone to the Alaafin of Oyo, whose aide swiftly wrapped it with a ‘handkerchief’ before he used it.

The display between the two kings has quickly turned into a debate on social media as netizens shared their observations.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Alaafin's video

The footage has since generated conversations on social media as many questioned whether the act was intentional or an honest oversight.

@holl3rl3kan:

"Dear Alaafin,

May you continue to walk in the strength of your ancestors. Remain true to yourself and the sacred throne you occupy. Do not bend your royal dignity before any politician. You are the custodian of our culture, the guardian of our heritage, and the symbol of Yoruba pride. May wisdom and honour continue to guide your reign."

@baba_max123:

"OONI: whispering to Aiyedatiwa..... excellency nah alaafin be dat. You never greet am.abi you no see am?. GOV: KABIYESI I see am but I snub am ni. Ano won greet am. KABIYESI boy yen nigberaga. Make we dey show am say some of us too no well."

@citizen_eni:

"After spending some quality seconds with Ọọni, your Governor snubbed Alaafin, and the monarch felt it."



@___blvcky:

"I noticed sey…..One day I will look back and laugh at my past struggles and thank God I didn’t give up on life"

@blackjoe05:

"At least he should have stand up and greet like a gentleman. Even baba Obasango wanted to stand up to greet him then who the f*ck are you? Respect is reciprocal. Very anyhow king smh"

@benofafrika777:

"Things have changed. The governors now pay the obas salary and if you want respect stay in your palace like Oba of Benin"

@joebasstm:

"Respect is reciprocal period. Respect who will return same energy, and avoid anybody that would make you feel less of yourself."

Alaafin earlier had a moment with Ooni of Ife at the party. Photos: Alaafin of Oyo.

