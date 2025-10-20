Afro-Juju star Sir Shina Peters revealed that most of his loyal fans are from the South-East

The music icon stated tha he feels deeply connected to his Igbo audience who embraced his sound early in his career

Fans across Igboland flooded social media with tributes, calling him “one of us.

Afro-Juju legend Sir Shina Peters has stirred admiration and nostalgia among his fans in the South-East after revealing that most of his supporters are Igbos.

In a teaser for his upcoming appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, the veteran musician opened up about his extraordinary life.

He also revealed that majority of his fans are from the South Eastern part of the country.

He stated,

“Sixty-five percent of my fans are Igbos, not Yorubas. My fans are demanding that I give them new music,” the 67-year-old said.

For many in the East, Shina Peters’ music wasn’t just entertainment, it was part of their lifestyle. From market traders to university students, his infectious rhythms united people across ethnic lines.

His songs like “Ace” and “Shinamania” dominated radio airwaves and dance floors, often blending seamlessly into the highlife and Afrobeat sounds popular among Igbo audiences.

Born Oluwashina Akanbi Peters, the Ace crooner started his career at just 10 years old. He played alongside legends like Ebenezer Obey and General Prince Adekunle before forming his band, Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars, in the 1980s.

His 1989 album Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1) went double platinum, earning him national fame and cementing his reputation as a pioneer of Afro-Juju, a sound that appealed to audiences across Nigeria’s cultural divide.

Despite his Yoruba roots, his ability to connect with the Igbo audience remains one of his proudest achievements.

Shina Peter trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@benjyde20 said:

"I like the way he was picking his grammar word by word, baba no wan give those yeye bloggers headlines😂😂😂."

@ccdiawards said:

"You could bet he sang that song yesterday. What he sang about decades ago is sadly the same."

@photographybyhonesty said:

"Uptill now these things are still happening."

@C OU:

"​​Babyface should come and listen to Shina peters talk today intsead of making unsubstantiated analysis."

@cajetan14 said:

"My late dad was part of the percentage, he jammed sir shina Peters tape like no other."

@iamkasbeats said:

"Love this great man.And it is one of my greatest honours to have produced for him."

@Emmanuel Olaosebikan​:

​"smile, it is well. I believe if you are old sir and you speak slowly and calm. I will rather learn wisdom. than calling you boring."

