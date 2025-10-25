Teen comedian Emanuella recently shared a fun video of her showing off her dance moves overseas

However, the highlight of the video was the caption on the video, which was directed at Android phone users

Emanuella, which many considered a shade, has since triggered a response from many, especially Android phone users

Nigerian teen comedian Emanuella Samuel has been caught up in a new social media drama following her subtle shade at Android phone users.

Emanuella took to her official TikTok page to share a video of her whining her waist as she grooved to a song. However, the caption she included on the video caused a stir as she queried people who take pictures with Android phones.

"You people that take pictures with Android, are you not afraid of cancer?" she asked in the TikTok video that has since gained over a million views.

Emanuella's shade at Android phone users comes amid social media critic VeryDarkMan and businessman Blord's ongoing drama over iPhone prices.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Emanuella addressed the swirling rumors around her personal life, clearing up long-standing misconceptions.

The 15-year-old comedian, who rose to prominence through Mark Angel Comedy, shed light on the stories that have followed her both online and offline.

Emanuella explained that many of the circulating rumors, including those claiming she was pregnant or married, were completely incorrect.

Emanuella's dance video, including a caption with shade at Android phone users, is below:

Reactions trail Emanuella's video

Some netizens on TikTok clapped back at the teen comedian, arguing that they brought her to fame using the same Android phones she was taunting them over. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

mammielov said:

"With all ur iphone camera u no still fine."

Nitrãte Ximz commented:

"what about people who dance without nyash will you not get cancer."

Aggie said:

"We raised you with our android phones."

Henry said:

"We raise you with our data."

oluwatomisin said:

"i am very afraid U can buy me a new iPhone it is not much from what God has done for you."

realAnnie commented:

"Same android wey ppl use push u reach wher u deh today?"

say___hi __to ___shittu4pf commented:

"This is the reason why e no good to Dey help poor people oooo but sha success pretty pass you."

Amaechi Mirabel commented:

"You make am now no mean say them no go make am."

Joel Vingston said:

"A kid that we have raised with our own bundle now is insulting."

ada baba said:

"because you get iPhone abi well if phone dey give cancer na iPhone user go first get because without power bank Una nor phone nor dey last."

Benedicta commented:

"Is the same android phone that u want the likes from thank you."

Emanuella drives truck

Legit.ng also reported that Emanuella posted a video where she was seen driving a black truck.

The comedian wore a serious look as she took over the wheel and drove away at high speed.

The teenager also accompanied her post on social media with a smiling emoji, and fans couldn't help but react to how she drove the big truck.

