A billionaire's son, Paddy Adenuga, has shared his recent experience with a young lady who was introduced to him

According to him, when he heard her age, he had to cancel any plan of a relationship he had intended to have

Mixed reactions from netizens trailed his post as some people insisted that age was only a number and nothing serious

Paddy Adenuga, the son of renowned billionaire businessman Dr Mike Adenuga, has been making headlines after turning down a 20-year-old lady who was introduced to him.

According to Paddy, he was shocked to the bones when she mentioned her age and he found out she was only 20.

Billionaire's son rejects lady brought to him Photo credit: @paddyadenuga84/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Paddy reiterates his stance on age disparity between couples

Paddy stressed his factual observation that those born in the year 2000 are now 23, while those born in 2003 are merely 20 years old.

The 39-year-old bachelor expressed that a 20-year-old lady is too young for him.

According to him, he was introduced to a girl who opened up to him about being born in 2003.

This turned him off as he felt it was not wise for him to pursue a romantic relationship with someone that young.

In his words:

"So babes born in 2000 are 23 now. The ones born in 2003 are 20. Fascinating stuff! I got introduced to someone lately and she told me she was born in 2003, clearly she is a little too young for me. I got my university degree in 2002! She wasn't even born yet!"

Reactions as billionaire's son turns down 20-year-old lady

Prince Somorin said:

"Age is just a number. My current wife wasn’t born yet when I left for the U.S."

Collette Chisom said:

"For me, all I know is that maturity can be attributed to be a character content. But statistics and psychology has it that women mature and feel life once they advance in age while men feel the scrutiny of life from experiences gathered."

Rofem Bassey commented:

"Age is just a number.. but at the same time, one needs a mature mindset to go into commitment relationships. I've seen 40yrs plus MEN that behaved like 18 years old."

Oladele wrote:

"A 67year old man married a 19year old girl in my neighbourhood. She has given birth to two kids for him already. They are living happily and the girl is very submisssive. The man is fairly ok financially."

Sanni Ibrahim wrote:

"Not a big deal really, it's a matter of choice. Okoya (Eleganza) and Shade Okoya ,'case study. But remember money doesn't guaranty erectn and maturity is not measure by age."

See the post below:

