Singer Emeka Akumefule, aka Blaqbonez has decided that would not listen to those shaming his looks

He recalled the negative comments people have said about his appearance and he stated that he was the opposite of what people said about him

Some of his fans praised him while others made harsh comments about his look as his post went viral

Singer Emeka Akumefule, aka Blaqbonez, went down memory lane and shared some people criticised his looks and described him as ugly.

Blaqbonez says he is the most handsome artiste.

On X, he posted a picture of himself rocking scanty braids and a simple shirt. He said that though some people do not consider him attractive, he believes he is the most handsome artiste in the industry.

His statement was a reaction to what a netizen Pixxie said about him. According to Pixxie, Blaqbonez is a fine man.

The music star's post sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While some agreed with him, others taunted him.

Blaqbonez is a 28-year-old artiste signed to Chocolate City. On October 27, 2023, he released his third studio album Emeka Must Shine consisting of 14 tracks under Chocolate City Music.

See Blaqbonez's post below:

Reactions to Blaqbonez's post

See some of the comments to Blaqbonez's post below:

@Gracepikin001

"Emeka don dey shine, you can’t come from Imo state and look like Terry G."

@Ranky_ky_:

"Take a look at the most handsome Nigerian artist."

@it_Rutie:

"Who dey lie for you?"

@King__Lekan:

"Your throwback self is better than your current picture."

@maxxyfire:

"I no sabi you or Vinicius who fine pass."

@Timmynaijaa:

"Self love is great."

Blaqbonez cries out over music release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a clip shared by Blaqbonez had stirred reactions online as he cried out about how unfair the music industry could be.

Legit.ng recalled Blaqbonez had lamented about Wizkid dropping a new track on the same day as him, which kept his song from getting the attention it deserved.

In a recent clip, he noted that he announced the date for his new song over a month ago.

