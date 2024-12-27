Nigerian singer Davido and his family recently had a fun Christmas party at their home to the joy of numerous fans

In a series of videos posted online, the 30BG boss was seen surrounded by his relatives and crew members at the event

Several social media users reacted to Davido’s family Christmas party while others compared him to Wizkid

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is in the news over the Christmas party he had with his family during the festive season.

It is no news that Davido comes from a big family and he enjoys spending time with them.

During the holiday season, the music star took time off from performing at other people’s parties to be with his relatives.

Fans react to videos as Davido holds private Christmas party with family. Photos: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos that were posted on Instagram by the 30BG boss’ aide, Israel ‘DMW’ Afeare, Davido was seen in what appeared to be his family’s house as they ate and danced.

Davido’s cousins, Tunegee, Nikos Babii, BRed, as well as his uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, were spotted at the gathering.

The music star’s colleague, Zlatan Ibile, was also present as well as dancer Fake Poco Lee. See videos from Davido’s Christmas party below:

Reactions to videos from Davido’s Christmas party with family

The videos of Davido celebrating the Christmas holiday with his family made the rounds on social media. Several netizens were moved by the singer’s love for his family as they gushed over the event and those who graced the occasion.

Read some of their comments below:

lifestylearmstrong:

“DAVID HAS ALWAYS BEEN A FAMILY ORIENTED PERSON🙌.”

Jecfibs_limited:

“Copy and paste.”

Elismandate:

“The godfather normally 🔥🔥🔥”

Shegz1:

“Loyalist like zlatan are rare 🔥❤️🙌.”

sessygyfit:

“They go just brush this one anyhow in Nigeria.”

Pastorre01:

“Imagine make the Dj go play any WizKid song here ,nah war be that 😂😂.”

biskit_199:

“Surulere boy no get family 😂😂.”

Police PRO reacts to video of Davido throwing fireworks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido drew the attention of police PRO Bright Edafe over his Christmas fireworks display.

Davido was not left out of this childlike fun as he was captured on video throwing fireworks with his cousin, BRred, during the Christmas holiday.

The video went viral on social media, and it drew a reaction from SP Bright Edafe. According to his social media post, the policeman did not seem too pleased by Davido’s fireworks display.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng