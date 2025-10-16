Jennifer Lopez has spoken about her previous relationships, stating that she completely cuts ties with her ex-lovers after a romance ends

On The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the superstar joked that she doesn't "check up" on any of her exes after a split

Lopez has had a number of high-profile partnerships over the years, including four marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has opened up on why her recent divorce was "the best thing" for her.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the 56-year-old actress and singer spoke about her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2023 and what she learned from it.

Jennifer Lopez says she's never had true love. Credit: @jenniferlopez

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she explained.

"Because it really made me journey into — I mean, I had a religious coach. I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist. I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm going to figure this out if it kills me.'"

The Hustlers star has been married four times, most famously to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2023.

When Stern asked Lopez if she believed she had ever "truly been loved," she answered "no," but she understands what it means to sincerely love someone else. She also stated that one of the reasons she feels this way is because "I didn't love myself."



"What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable. ... They don't have it in them," she said, adding, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But...."

After going through her divorce, Lopez stated that she is now "able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way" and reflect on all that has transpired in her life.



"Whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected — all the things that are in your head as a person — and know who I am and just really appreciate that person," she explained. "[I] feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things."

Lopez previously described her divorce with Affleck as "the best thing that ever happened to me" during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in September.



During the interview, the Maid in Manhattan star revealed that the breakup "helped me grow in the way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware."



"I'm a different person now than I was last year," she said. "I realized that the joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you, for the lessons that it brings."

She went on to say that once those lessons were learned, "everything just became a little bit lighter and you could really, really fly."



When asked if she now feels like she's flying, Lopez said yes, adding, "I still feel like I want to fly higher."



The former couple reconnected at the opening of The Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film produced by Affleck and starring Lopez. They were pictured together on the red carpet, with Affleck posing with his arm around her waist in some shots.

Jennifer Lopez’s Interview Trends, Nigerians React

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

nancy_oprah_ said:

"Me I must see true love oh,I no won know if it costs a thing or plenty things."

hatshepsuti said:

"She should also checked herself, did she also gave them true love in return."

cardinal__foods said:

"What if you need to do an inward check to see if the problem is coming from you. You've been married four times and none of their love was true??"

ife_anne said:

"Moral lesson: know when to check yourself if everyone becomes the problem."

gidado217 said:

"How can i not believe who have money."

nonstop_bobbybillions said:

"She has always been the problem. Marc loved her. Ben did two episodes with her. She is the problem."

jacyntambachu said:

"For person wey sing Love don’t cost a thing 🎤 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

queen_kateelfrida said:

"She said what she said and that’s on period."

party_all_set_london said:

"I agree with her. Love showed her sege, even in the eyes of the public. Specially that Ben that can't make up his mind."

emeka_ said:

"True love go find me and you in Jesus’ name 🙏🏾."

Jennifer Lopez reveals painful truth behind her failed relationships

