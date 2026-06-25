The naira remained relatively stable against the US dollar on June 25, 2026, trading at about ₦1,372.76/$ in the official market

In the parallel (black) market, the dollar traded at around ₦1,395/$ for buying and between ₦1,405 and ₦1,408/$ for selling

Analysts say the naira's future performance will depend on dollar inflows from oil exports, foreign investments, diaspora remittances, and CBN interventions

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian naira remained largely stable against the United States dollar on Thursday, June 25, 2026, as traders and investors continued to assess foreign exchange liquidity and the availability of dollars in the market.

Figures from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) showed that the local currency maintained a relatively steady position at the official market, trading around ₦1,370 per dollar.

Naira Gains Stability as Latest Dollar Exchange Rates Surprise Currency Traders

Source: Getty Images

The most recent trading data indicated that the naira closed Wednesday’s session at approximately ₦1,372.76/$.

Based on the official exchange rate, $100 was valued at about ₦137,276, while $1,000 exchanged for roughly ₦1.37 million.

Black Market Rates Remain Slightly Higher

In the parallel market, commonly referred to as the black market, the dollar traded at around ₦1,395 for buyers, while selling rates ranged between ₦1,405 and ₦1,408, depending on location and dealer pricing.

At these rates, anyone exchanging $100 would receive between ₦140,500 and ₦140,800.

Despite the difference between the official and parallel market rates, the gap remained relatively narrow when compared to the wider disparities seen in previous years.

FX Supply Key to Naira's Future Direction

Market observers attributed the improved convergence between both markets to ongoing efforts by monetary authorities aimed at boosting liquidity and improving efficiency in Nigeria’s foreign exchange system.

Analysts noted that the naira’s performance in the coming weeks will largely depend on the volume of dollar inflows from crude oil exports, foreign portfolio investments, diaspora remittances, and interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Current Exchange Rates

As of June 25, 2026:

Official NFEM rate: Approximately ₦1,372.76 per US dollar.

Parallel market rate: Around ₦1,395/$ (buying) and ₦1,405–₦1,408/$ (selling).

Naira Gains Stability as Latest Dollar Exchange Rates Surprise Currency Traders

Source: UGC

The relatively stable movement of the naira across both markets suggests a period of calm in the foreign exchange market, although analysts say sustained stability will depend on continued dollar supply and broader economic conditions.

External reserves rise above CBN target

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that new data showed Nigeria's external reserves increased to $51.06 billion, surpassing the CBN’s target.

The current reserve level provides the CBN with the buffer to strengthen the naira across foreign exchange markets and settle international obligations.

This significant increase not only reflects a robust economic outlook but also instils confidence among investors regarding the stability of Nigeria's currency in the face of global economic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng