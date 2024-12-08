Veteran movie star Mama Rainbow has her fans in a chokehold after she made a post on social media

The Nigerian film actor, who recently clocked 82, shared her latest approach to life in a recent post via social media

According to Iya Rainbow, whose real name is Idowu Philips, she had decided to make some changes to her life

Social media users were impressed and excited to read the response from one of Nigeria's most-talented veteran actresses.

The actress, who had just turned 82 and was celebrated by her loved ones and family, shared a post that caught the attention of netizens.

Mama Rainbow makes a life-changing decision at 82.

Source: Instagram

According to the highly revered music star, she has decided that age is just a number and that life is only just starting out at her age. She further maintained that he does feel 45 and fabulous every day.

Mama Rainbow captioned the post:

"Age is just a number! 🎉 At 82, I’ve decided life is just getting started. I refuse to get old—feeling 45 and fabulous every single day! 💪✨ Stay young at heart, my friends. #YoungAtHeart #82IsTheNew45 #NeverTooLate #AgelessVibes” 😄😄😄❤️❤️ happy Sunday my children my family and friends."

See Mama Rainbow's post here:

Her post served as a source of inspiration to many who have admired her grace and style.

Reactions to Mama Rainbow's post:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@chief_femibranch:

"Ha! Mummy don’t go outside like dis o, boys will toast you o ❤️❤️❤️😁😁😁."

@realyomifabiyi:

"More Grace and youthfulness. You are blessed ma. LEGEND."

@abayomioluwagbemigapowerful:

"Age is not just a number Mama Rainbow. It is grace of God you're enjoying ooo."

@lavishrichie4:

"Living legend ❤️❤️❤."

@phizys_empirehairs:

"More good life and wealth ma 😍😍😍😍."

@ibukunannaibk1:

"Sweet mother beautiful you😍😍."

@adenikeadebisiadeosun:

"God see how mama fine like 25. I pray for llnp."

Iya Rainbow takes AMVCA plaque to church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iya Rainbow showed how she celebrated the Merit Award she was given at the AMVCA on Saturday.

In the viral video, she danced and held the award plaque in her hands while some church members joined her.

At one point, she had to hold onto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her.

