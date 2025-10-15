Tragedy struck in the São Paulo neighbourhood of Ipiranga in Brazil following the death of a woman and her daughter

Ana Maria de Jesus and her daughter, Larissa de Jesus Castilho , died after eating a suspected poisoned birthday cake

It was gathered that a relative who owned the victims' money delivered the poisoned birthday cake

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

São Paulo, Brazil - A 52-year-old mother, Ana Maria de Jesus, and her 21-year-old daughter, Larissa de Jesus Castilho, lost their lives after eating a suspected poisoned birthday cake in the São Paulo neighbourhood of Ipiranga in Brazil.

The mother and daughter died after eating the cake that a relative who owed them money delivered to them.

Mother, daughter die after eating poisoned birthday cake in Brazil. Photo credit: @DailyMail

Source: Twitter

The victims were rushed to the hospital after eating a slice of the cake brought to them by the husband of Ana's niece, Patricia.

It was gathered that a debt could be linked to what subsequently happened.

As reported by The Daily Mail, tests conducted showed the presence of pesticides in their bodies.

Detectives have demanded the arrest and incarceration of Patricia and her partner, named locally only as Leonardo.

The police discovered the man’s online searches via his phone included 'Heart attack causes convulsions' and Ana had searched for 'Intoxication from cleaning product.'

The police investigating the case have been told that Maria regularly lent money to her niece and her partner.

Patricia’s husband, Leonardo, was filmed arriving on his motorbike the day after the family birthday, which Ana Maria missed because she had a cold.

The late mother was given a slice of the cake Leonardo had dropped off for her. She ate it later that afternoon.

Ana Maria called her daughter shortly afterwards, who rushed her to Sao Paulo's Heliopolis Hospital, where she was put on a ventilator.

The São Paulo Secretariat of Public Security said a police h@micide unit was probing the deaths.

"On October 8, search and seizure warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of cell phones, which were sent for data extraction. The information obtained is still being analysed by investigators."

Family thrown into mourning after mother, daughter die after eating cake. Photo credit: @allencees

Source: Twitter

Five siblings die of suspected food poisoning

Five siblings in Ogidi, Idemili North LGA, tragically died following suspected food poisoning, with their mother now in critical condition.

The family, devastated by the loss, disclosed that the incident occurred after the children ate a meal prepared by their mother on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The Anambra state police command's spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, May 7, and shared further details.

Mother, 5 children die after eating local delicacy

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that six people reportedly died after eating expired food in the Karkari village, Gwarzo LGA of Kano State.

According to reports, the mother and five children passed away after consuming Danwake, a local Hausa delicacy.

SP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesperson of the Kano state police command, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details.

Source: Legit.ng