A man who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband of assault in 2019 has taken fresh legal action



Court papers showed he now wants the rapper’s Los Angeles mansion sold to recover over $500,000

Despite her massive net worth, the pop star has yet to pay the judgment, sparking disbelief among fans

American rapper Nicki Minaj may lose her $20 million Los Angeles mansion as a court battle over an old assault case has taken a dramatic turn.

Thomas Weidenmüller, a security guard who worked at Minaj’s 2019 concert in Germany, has filed a motion asking the court to sell the rapper’s luxury Hidden Hills property to settle a $503,000 debt.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have refused to pay the judgment awarded to Weidenmüller after he accused Petty of assaulting him backstage.

Thomas Weidenmüller, who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband of assault in 2019, wants to take over her mansion. Photos: Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

In the new filing, Weidenmüller’s legal team argued that Minaj is “highly capable of paying” the debt but has ignored repeated demands.

The filing stated:

“The property’s current fair market value is $20 million, with nearly $6 million in equity. That amount is more than enough to satisfy the judgment and all legal costs.”

The court papers also noted that the Anaconda rapper, who has an estimated net worth of between $150 million and $190 million, has “refused to pay despite multiple written requests.”

Weidenmüller insisted the pop star should not be allowed to delay the payment any further, saying the assault left him with permanent injuries and huge medical bills.

How Nicki Minaj's hubby assaulted security guard

The altercation reportedly happened during Minaj’s concert in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019.

Weidenmüller, who was head of security that night, claimed that Minaj berated a female guard for allowing a fan on stage, calling her a “fing bh” while filming the confrontation.

When he intervened to calm the situation, the Super Bass star allegedly threw a shoe at him before her husband, Kenneth Petty, sucker punched him in the jaw.

The blow, he said, shattered his jaw and required eight surgeries, including inserting five metal plates.

A judge later awarded Weidenmüller $503,318 in damages after Minaj and Petty failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading to a default judgment.

Nicki Minaj calls out Jay Z

This is the latest legal battle the American rapper has been involved.

In July, Legit.ng reported that Nicki had confronted her colleague Jay-Z, accusing the renowned rapper of owing her between $100 million and $200 million.

She promised that if the money is retrieved, she would use some of the amount to send her female fans to college.

Despite her massive net worth, Nicki Minaj has yet to pay the judgment. Photos: Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B's war of words degenerates

Legit.ng earler reported that the online war between Nicki Minaj and her rival Cardi B degenerated with the mention of kids.

Nicki Minaj had gone online, triggering Cardi B after mocking her performance and dissing her for failing to top the charts, despite all her efforts, reiterating her position as the "Rap Queen."

Cardi B also fired back, calling her names, begging Nicki to respect her age, and asking that she compare herself to those who started around the same time.

Source: Legit.ng