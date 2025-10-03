Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty has been on the lips of everyone lately

The American rapper, who had locked horns with Cardi B for days, decided it was time to drag her kids into the feud

What she said about Kulture Kiari changed the trajectory of their heated altercations, and fans immediately turned on her

The online war between Nicki Minaj and her rival Cardi B took a different dimension with the mention of kids.

Nicki Minaj had gone online, triggering Cardi B after mocking her performance and dissing her for failing to top the charts, despite all her efforts, reiterating her position as the "Rap Queen."

Cardi B also fired back, calling her names, begging for Nicki to respect her age, and asking that she compare herself to those who started around the same time.

The drama hit a boiling point when Nicki called Cardi's daughter, Kulture, "Kulture Vulture" and wrote, "Kulture vulture, you ugly too."

Nicki wrote:

"Dear Kulture VULTURE, Your mom is pregnant with another monkey to add to her litter. The gag is that she was jealous of a little baby boy simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together."

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Nicki Minaj mentions Cardi B's daughter

This comment triggered online users, who said a lot about her husband, Kenneth Petty and more.

@cxlame said:

"Calling black kids monkeys??????"

@0xAetheris said:

"40+ beefing like teenagers & dragging kids into it… this not rap beef this daycare beef."

@callmebigju said:

"Nicki after this I hope you see Cardi B, this past music now. Yall HAVE to get in the field!"

@SheFell4Russia said:

"Your husband can’t be within 100ft of children. That says a lot."

@trellidemGirls said:

"I hate to see them gag at seemingly ruthless and below the belt comments when there was no belt to begin with."

@brishantPetty said:

"You gave the bch too many breaks but guess what? there’s no breaks on BROADWAY 🎭- Finish Her ‼."

@RealMibanti said:

"Using your @ would have been so helpful and deeply appreciated Queen."

@Sanaipei_Cutie said:

"This war of words is now turning uglier, and with kids involved with references to Monkeys for black kids, it better come to an end now. Kids are not in this so your girls fight without bringing your kids in it."

@BarbieBitesBack said:

"Nobody should be insulting a humiliating or degrading any of these kids and that’s coming from me so that speaks high volumes you are a messy asf. Embarrassing, childish, jealous, and boy petty as petty can get what type of adult. Disses an innocent child because you were child and jealous of their parent… too old to be acting like this grow up."

Cardi B fires back at Nicki Minaj

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly shaded Cardi B’s new album sales in now-deleted X posts.

Cardi B clapped back, dragging Nicki’s career longevity and comparing her to artists Rihanna and Drake.

The feud escalated with both rappers engaging in family insults, boycott threats, and therapy claims.

