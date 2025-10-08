Radiogad weighed in on May Edochie’s recent disclosure that she met her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, at a GCE centre years ago

In a recent interview, May discussed her early life and how her connection with Nollywood star Yul Edochie began before fame and fortune

Her disclosure sparked a flurry of online discussion, with Radiogad headlining the latest round

Controversial media personality Radiogad has reacted to May Edochie’s admission that she met her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, years ago at a General Certificate Examination (GCE) centre.

The comment came shortly after May's recent interview, in which she discussed her early life and how her path crossed with Yul.

Yul Edochie finds himself in the crossfire after May shared how they met. Credit: @yuledochie, radiogad

Source: Instagram

In an online video, Radiogad criticised Yul's career progression, alleging that meeting May at a GCE centre was a reason his career hadn't advanced. According to him, Yul’s acting career has been stagnant for years, despite his long presence in Nollywood.

Radiogad claimed that the actor's focus on relationships rather than professional development has prevented him from rising to the top of the industry.

Reactions trail Radiogad’s video on May, Yul

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

042abacha_asaba said:

Wetin pregnant woman spit do you @radiogad ? The spit is not bad you know Haba!

maya__omalicha saod:

"Tbh ,Yul did May d!rty but I’m glad she moved on already 😌."

manli_kepop said:

"Poor man no deserve love at all my brother😂😂😂😂😂 example, Yul."

amarachigracy said:

"Some men will not like dis one, radiogad Ur own no go spoil 🙌."

stanley_6_to_6 said:

"Yul and Judy wanted to imitate her with celebrity status thinking she is just a house wife, not knowing to them may is a house wife pushing her husband with her prayers and all. But today may is bigger than them."

iam_solution8 said:

"Remove mouth for people family focus on your own family bro."

kdo4581 said:

"I join you purr him ashowo water. Somebody left his destiny wife and followed a disastrous married wife of obasi puurrrh!!"

ginika_jenny11 said:

"Yul-Edochie you are a great Man . God is not from anyone village. Keep being you. No one is a saint."

bittertruthblog said:

" Na mumu dey build with poor man. A poor man lacks rational thinking so when he see small money or he feels he can do better which is always false, you as the woman who supported him at his lowest will be the first person he will betray without blinking an eye."

sugarberrycakes_events said:

"When you find yourself in a marriage with a man that loves Toto too much 😂, have plan B because 99% of the time that marriage must break. Plan B is important ooo so that you won't be stranded 😂."

Radiogad digs into Yul’s past with May’s GCE centre revelation. Credit: @radiogad

Source: Instagram

Radiogad drags Yul Edochie over Judy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Radiogad shared his grievance with Yul Edochie over his decision to take another wife.

Radiogad made certain claims about Edochie's career and warned him of the consequences if he proceeded with the relationship.

He asked him to go back to his former wife and made more allegations against him. He also denounced his friendship with the Nollywood actor.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng