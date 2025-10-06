Prophet Odumeje has lambasted two of Nigeria’s most respected clergymen, Pastor Adeboye and Bishop Oyedepo

In a viral video, the Anambra-based preacher questioned why senior pastors who once criticized the government have now gone silent amid rising poverty

Odumeje urged Nigerian youths to rise up and take back their country from political businessmen

Anambra-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has challenged Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.

In a viral clip making rounds online, the self-styled “Indaboski” lamented the worsening hardship across the country and accused senior men of God of turning a blind eye to the pain of ordinary Nigerians.

Odumeje recalled how, during the era of former President Goodluck Jonathan, several pastors publicly criticised government policies, particularly those related to fuel prices and economic hardship.

He stated:

“See Adeboye then—he was complaining that fuel price was too high. But today, things are worse, and nobody is talking. Everything is costly every blessed day, yet they’ve accepted bad government as normal life.”

In the emotionally charged video, Odumeje went on to compare Nigeria’s economic situation with Ghana’s. He described it as “embarrassing” that Nigeria’s neighbour now boasts a stronger currency.

He declared:

“The worst government now is Nigeria. See where Ghana is insulting Nigerians. Their currency is even stronger than ours. We used to mock Ghana’s money before, but today, Ghana’s cedi can be compared to the dollar.”

The preacher insisted that faith leaders must use their influence to hold political leaders accountable rather than staying silent.

He added:

“These are people who should be speaking up. Adeboye and Oyedepo should carry it strongly because people listen to them. Nigerians are suffering.”

He also called on Nigerian youths to unite and “take back their country” from politicians he described as “businessmen in disguise.”

According to him, those in power have lost touch with reality, while young people continue to bear the brunt of failed governance.

He said:

“The time has come for the youth to rise. They must stop depending on those who only think of politics as business. Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Odumeje's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@nobleoligbi:

"As for Adeboye, Tribalism means more to him than anything. If it was someone else from another tribe performing horribly as Tinubu, he'd put on his Protest Shoes."

ruthies_collection91

"But Oyedepo warned Nigerians not to vote this administration una no gree. After preaching Baba Dey sip him kunu for office because he no send anybody o"

@iam_eminic

"Daddy Oyedepo has been a voice since day one…warned everyone about APC."

@cossiechioma:

"Papa Oyedepo keep shouting out loud in 2015 not to vote Buhari in 2023 Papa and all his son’s in the ministry keep saying don’t vote for this administration. Na we no hear now we’re all facing the terrible consequences of our actions 😢May we not make this mistake again in the next coming election"

