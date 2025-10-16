Former Minister Oby Ezekwesili has described the late Reverend Uma Ukpai as a “friend of God” whose faith endured personal tragedy

She recalled how the late preacher continued ministering even after losing two children, using his pain to inspire believers

Ezekwesili said Ukpai’s teachings reflected the biblical endurance and hope found in Galatians 2:20 and Romans 5:3-5

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai as she described the renowned cleric as a “friend of God” whose life reflected deep faith, perseverance, and spiritual resilience.

Ezekwesili, in a post shared on her official X account on Thursday, October 16, reflected on her long admiration for the revered preacher whose ministry, she said, transformed countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

Dr Oby Ezekwesili pays tribute to late Reverend Uma Ukpai, describing him as one of God’s Generals. Photo: FB/UmaUkpai

Source: Facebook

Ezekwesili reflects on Uma Ukpai’s faith legacy

She recalled that her encounter with his teachings in the early 1990s left a lasting impression on her faith and understanding of endurance through trials.

“What defined that great Friend of God for me since the early 90s when I encountered his teachings was how losses and trials were the sources of his testimony,” she wrote.

“Some of his most compelling stories came from personal tragedy, woven into powerful sermons of faith and resurrection.”

She recounted one of Ukpai’s most memorable moments when he lost two of his children in a car accident but still took to the pulpit the same day to preach about unwavering trust in God.

Ezekwesili described that act as the ultimate demonstration of faith in the face of pain.

Late cleric remembered for enduring ministry

According to her, the late preacher embodied the message of Galatians 2:20 and Romans 5:3-5, which speak about dying to self and finding strength and hope through suffering.

“He personified the old-time believers’ understanding and acceptance of my two favorite scriptures,” she wrote, before quoting the verses.

Ezekwesili praised Ukpai’s teachings for inspiring believers to see trials as pathways to testimony and not diversions from purpose. She added that his life represented the biblical endurance that produces character and hope.

Describing his legacy as one that would continue through his biological and spiritual offspring, she noted that:

“His extraordinary ministry exploits for the Lord abound in Nigeria and extend across global boundaries and will be stories for the ages.”

Oby Ezekwesili recalls her first encounter with Reverend Uma Ukpai’s teachings in the early 1990s. Photo: FB/Oby Ezekwesili

Source: Facebook

She ended her tribute with a prayer for the late cleric’s family.

“We pray that God’s comforting arms will forever enfold Pa Uma Ukpai family and that his legacy of unbridled faith will endure through his biological and spiritual seeds in Jesus name. Sleep well, one of our God’s Generals,” she concluded.

Reverend Uma Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, was one of Nigeria’s most respected Christian leaders, known for his crusades, healing missions, and decades of evangelical work that inspired generations of believers.

Nigerians react to evangelist Uma Ukpai's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the myriad of reactions that followed the announcement of the death of a prominent Christian figure and evangelist, Uma Ukpai.

Many recounted how he imparted their lives physically and through his mind-piercing preachings.

Source: Legit.ng