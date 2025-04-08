Nigerian comedian Crazeclown has caught the attention of his countrymen following a recent statement he made online

The content creator, in a moment of deep thoughts, shared the struggles of his friend who left abroad to open a therapy clinic in Lagos

Crazeclown revealed different chaotic scenarios the health practitioner faced with his Nigerian patients, triggering reactions online

Nigerian comedian Crazeclown, real name Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, has left his countrymen in stitches after recounting a friend's story.

Amid the ongoing 30 Days Rant Challenge, the content producer stated that his therapist friend had relocated to Nigeria and built a therapy clinic in Lagos.

Craze Clown shares what his mental health doctor friend is going through. Credit: @razeclown

Source: Instagram

Craze Clown stated that after a year of practice in Nigeria, his friend has not been able to help any clients during their sessions.

The comic revealed that some of the clients that come around beg for financial assistance during their sessions.

Crazeclown reveals what happened to his friend’s therapy clinic one year after relocating to Nigeria. Credit: @crazeclown

Source: Instagram

According to the father of one, it sometimes comes to the point where his friends fights with his patients.

He wrote on his X page:

“My guy who is a therapist relocated to Nigeria and opened a therapy clinic in Lagos … After one year, he hasn’t been able to help any client through therapy. Some clients dey beg am for financial support during their session 😫😫 he even had a fight with one of his patients.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Craze Clown’s remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reasons below:

oxfordbridgetours said:

"Seems like he needs a therapy himself after his experiences."

stylebysmokie_ said:

"😂😂😂If I have money, will I need therapy?😂😂😂 When I can fly to one island and take a break, who’s now the therapist’s therapist? Or therapist do not need therapy?"

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Wetin you think say craze Blessing cihoho?

kemenfitness wrote:

"Na the doctor need therapy."

iam_bmodel wrote:

"There are certain businesses that won’t last in this country. We are not yet wired for that. You may be coming out from Therapy session make another person provoke you inside the same building you had a therapy."

djtipex wrote:

"Trust me if he stays one more year he himself will need a Theraphist and a psychiatrist 👨‍⚕️ all together at once 😂😂😂. Nigeria 🇳🇬 is not for the weak or faint hearted .

belindaoma said:

"Why did that last part made me laugh out loud. Hey God! 😂"

miss_ebony19 said;

"Your Friend Does Not Know That What Most Nigerians Are Facing Is Beyond Therapy."

fekomiceo wrote:

"Being a clinical psychologist in Nigeria is a waste of practice cause you won’t get the financial equivalence of your knowledge in Nigeria , unless if you’re a lecturer."

ebukasm wrote:

"Country wey be say out of the 227.9 million people wey dey the country; nah like 226.2 nah him need financial therapy. How him therapy clinic no go close?!!! If the doctor too tay for Naija; very soon, even him go need therapy!! 😂😂😂😂."

Crazeclown makes bold claim on corruption

Legit.ng recalls reporting comment Crazeclown made about corruption and the percentage of Nigerians who have benefitted from it.

Craze Clown stated in a tweet via his official Twitter handle that some people knowingly benefited while others were unaware of the corruption.

The creator of the skit also mentioned some corrupt practises, such as paying to skip long lines and gaining admission to a school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng