Nigerian entrepreneur, actress, and creative, Temi Otedola, had an insightful interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation

The video of her conversation has gone viral, and in it, she spoke about her father, her relationship with her husband, and more

Temi was also asked why she chose to keep her affair and wedding secret, and her response blew the minds of online users

Temi Otedola is still making headlines weeks after her wedding went viral, following its share by Vogue.

The billionaire heiress, who recently got married to Mr. Eazi, had an eye-opening interview with the BBC.

Temi had gotten married in a civil wedding held in Monaco on May 9, 2025, which coincided with Mr. Eazi’s late mother’s birthday. Other details of the wedding exuded class and sophistication, which many loved and praised them over.

Temi Otedola shares insighful thoughts in her recent interview with BBC. Credit: @temiotedola

Seeing Otedola's conversation about her relationship with Mr. Eazi and many more details about her personal life excited online users.

Temi shares whys he said yes to Mr Eazi

Temi and Mr. Eazi had been dating for about 8 years before finally tying the knot in 2025.

She described him as her best friend and mentioned that she could never have imagined going through life with someone else.

Temi also stated that when one meets their person, they always know, and she's grateful for what they have.

Temi Otedola explains why her wedding private

While many assumed Temi Otedola was trying to keep her wedding a secret, that was not the case. She explained that she wanted to share it on her own terms, thereby owning the narrative.

Temi affirmed that keeping things private helped her to control her narrative, rather than allowing information about her life to be spread from different angles.

The billionaire reviews speaks on her father's book

Otedola's third daughter, Temi, stated that her father's reason for writing the book "Making it Big" is because he has a wealth of experience to share.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Temi Otedola's BBC interview

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@blockchain_oracle said:

"She’s really smart. Very great and insightful responses 👏."

@habiba_8 said:

"Why is she advertising her dad's book."

@soupamarket said:

"Good manners, well trained, in touch with her reality, sweet girl. Respectful and very beautiful girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@pius_isaiah said:

"Wow! What a beautiful, smart, rich and humble woman. Kudos to her parents 👏. Please how can I get a copy of Mr Otedola's book?"

@bodunrin_photography said:

"Lovely questions and a lovely response from temi,an amazing interview."

Temi Otedola speaks about her father's book in BBC interview. Credit: @temiotedola

@joylisestark siad:

"The tax bracket laugh 😂😂😂😂 My okada is too strong 😂. She's lovely, best wishes to them."

@rachelnuhubirma_ said:

"I love the sound of me and my sisters. This tells you the parents did a good job at building great relationship among his daughters. Kudos daddy Femi. Such a beautiful, eloquent and intelligent lady 👏👏👏🔥❤️."

@inna_real_life_risk said:

"I enjoyed watching this particular clip. The interviewer was very calm and Mrs. Temi was wonderful."

@royaldiadem___ said:

"This the first time I'm actually listening to her and I enjoyed watching her. She's so beautiful and brilliant."

