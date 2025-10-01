Radiogad has reacted to the video shared by reality star Mercy Eke, in which she talked about her third house

Media personality Destiny Ezeyin, popularly known as Radiogad, has called out former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke over a video about her third house.

The reality star shared a video on her birthday, popping an alcoholic drink to celebrate her new achievement.

In the video, she showed off a huge building while congratulating herself on acquiring her third home, referring to herself as a landlady in Ikoyi.

Reacting to the video, Radiogad claimed that Eke was lying. He confirmed that the entire building does not belong to the movie star, and pointed out that Mercy Eke had simply rented a flat in the building. He accused her of misleading her fans.

Radiogad shares source of his allegation

Radiogad went on to explain that it was Mercy Eke's neighbour who informed him that the Big Brother Naija reality show winner was actually her flatmate.

He accused her of living a fake life and remarked that she was the only one who buys a house every week. Radiogad warned that she was putting unnecessary pressure on young girls with her video.

It’s worth recalling that reality star who shared a raunchy birthday video also flaunted wads of dollars while on holiday at her dream destination.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Radiogad's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the media personality. Many shared what they know about Mercy Eke and stated that she does not live a fake life. A fan stated that she has known her from Port Harcourt. Here are some comments below:

@ihemsngozi shared:

"Can you please leave Mercy alone. bros eh, she's not forcing any lady to follow her na, leave her alone Biko."

@sir_vic_tech stated:

"Those asking Mercy source of income, she dey hook up with politicians and she is not hiding it."

@frances.umukoro reacted:

"I know her to her house both in Owerri and Lagos. Mercy is 100% real. Whatever she post is legit."

@amebo1ofafrica said:

"Mercy is real. She doesn’t even brag. Very hardworking."

@queenmargarettkargbo1 commented:

"If you looked well on the receipt, it was a rented house, she never said I bought a house but the bloggers are the ones changing narrative."

@henrytastic_kitchen wrote:

"Mercy keeps it real, one of the female celebrities I can easily believe."

