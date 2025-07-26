Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer, shared a heartfelt post in remembrance of her late husband on their 11th anniversary

The amazing thespian's life was cut short following his unfortunate passing after frowning at a movie location

His wife shared lovely posts of them, and made emotional remarks about his absence, leaving netizens in their feelings

Jennifer Awele, the wife of the late Junior Pope, took to social media celebrate him on their wedding anniversary.

Saturday, July 26, would have marked their 11th anniversary, and although he is no more, Jennifer shared a heartwarming online post.

The lady, who recently celebrated the graduation of their son, spoke about how much she misses her husband.

Junior Pope's widow noted that every day, she expects it all to be a lie, but it is not. She stated that a lot has happened and would love to tell him about it.

Jennifer wrote:

"JayyyyyPeeeee 😀 Jay To The Peeeeeee . My Guyest Guy…Manest Man 👊👊👊 The One That Gives Me ALL The Gists He’s Given And More😀😀. It’s 26th July 2025…Our Supposed 11th Wedding Anniversary….We Nor Do Photoshoot This Year Oooo…Wetin Happen Nau??? So It’s True??? Haaaa!!!"

"Omooooo When It Sometimes Gets Soooo Overwhelming,,,I Will Tell Whoever Is With Me At That Point ; Jp Will Come Back Ooooo Cz Who Did He Leave This Work For???? 😀😀🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ I Never Realized How Soothing Hugs Were Till I Got Some Genuine Ones After April 10th 2024."

"I Write Today With Mixed Feelings…Pained At Your Physical Absence But Somewhat Joyed That You Indeed Live On. Keep Interceding And Watching Over Us. A WHOLE Lot Has Happened Oooo …A Lot To Gist You…Gist Dey…..’Mana Ya Diba’ .You Are SORELY Missed!!!"

See her post here:

Reactions as Junior Pope's widow remembers him

Read some reactions below:

@ucheogbodo said:

"He married a beautiful Woman in his lifetime ❤️ May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen 🙏."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"This Junior pope’s de@th pained me as if he was my brother 😢. I pray God continue to comfort the wife. It’s not easy."

@ella__emmanuel said:

"No woman deserves to be a widow at such an early age 😢 may God give her the courage and strength to be there for their children 🙏."

@ebychytoo said:

"May God comfort this Woman and give her perfect peace for He alone can do it.. No word of consolation will ever be enough. This was one death too many😢😢."

@dorkhairbeauty_lifestyle said:

"A good partner will always be remembered, rest on JP we all saw how you put ur home first. 👏👏👏, God heal her."

@funahya said:

"Make we no lie but this woman don dey knack another person 😂."

@just_leehnda said:

"This is the type of wounds that don’t heal, you just find a way to Manage them ,the death of a loved one 💔. May God continue to strengthen her."

@hey_its_me_sarima said:

"God will continue to watch over you. The day your husband died, Nigerians prayed as one."

@comfortworldcakes said:

"It’s well,the good lord will continue to comfort you ❤️❤️❤️."

@topdamson_website_mobileapp said:

"Stand strong!! A very strong woman. Your children will be great. Amen."

Junior Pope's widow returns online

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Junior Pope's widow returned to social media a year after his tragic demise, and her post left many emotional.

The late actor's widow shared a family picture of her and her three sons with a large portrait of Junior Pope in the background.

Junior Pope's widow also shared her experience in the last year, especially regarding answering her sons' questions about their dad.

