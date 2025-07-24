A young lady has caused quite a stir on social media after going public with her father's occupation

In a TikTok post, she described her father's means of livelihood as 'helping people find their forever home'

While some people vowed never to patronise her father, others wondered what his prayer point would be

A Nigerian lady, @cute_damola19, has displayed what her father does for a living on social media.

She said, in a TikTok post, that her father's business is 'helping people to find their forever home'.

A Nigerian lady shows people what her dad does for a living. Photo Credit: @cute_damola19

Source: TikTok

She noted that her father is not into real estate but sells coffins for a living. Words overlaid on the lady's post read:

"Me: My dad helps people find their forever home."

Her three-photo TikTok post ended with a picture of coffins, suggesting her father sells them.

Her TikTok post was met with mixed feelings. Some people were scared after seeing what her father does.

A Nigerian lady makes her father's business public. Photo Credit: @cute_damola19

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

Lady's post stirs mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

special🐐 said:

"When e reach ur dad turn nah free una nor need stress again."

dotunvibesmedia said:

"I don Dey shine teeth before if i fit get one better house as I see the last slide my teeth closed up, No no not this house not yet."

✝️God's Blessing🤫🤭 said:

"I don't blame you 😭😭.

"Na me wey neva sleep by dis time."

Is’my’heal said:

"Coffins!! Omo While others trade in dreams, he deals in finality😊, And you… growing up with the scent of pinewood and permanence in the air, I imagine you understand life in ways others never will🦈 Most people fear the end. But I suspect you’ve made peace with it. That makes you… dangerous. I like that."

Adehimself said:

"Greet your dad for us.

"But we no dey patronise now."

1. Kindar ❤️ said:

"Y'all don't need to find homes....home is at home.... y'all lucky."

ZD'i JUSTINE said:

"Now, imagine coming home from work.

"Wife; honey how was work today?

"Husband; Nobody died today so no customer.

"Wife; Don't worry my husband, I no God will provide more customers (😭).

"Husband; Amen oo ( 😂).

"Grim reaper 💀: no worry boss your landlord go soon die.

"TDF!!😈

"Maturity is realizing dat they only pray for d dead to be buried not for d living to die."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that lady had shown off her father's booming tissue factory in Owerri.

Lady goes public with dad's business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone public with her father's bus driving business.

She shared pictures of his bus and others taken of her and him, emphasising how important it is to find a reliable bus driver who is professional, experienced, and can get passengers to their destinations on time. She put forward her dad as the right choice.

Rolling out her dad's CV in a convincing manner on Facebook, Susan said he has over 10 years of experience, adding that he understands the importance of safety. She said her dad is available for charter, weddings, church retreats and all forms of trips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng