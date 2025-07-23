Montreal and Quebec City fans are devastated as Nigerian singer Davido abruptly canceled concerts in those cities

Internal issues between Davido’s camp and Canadian promoters have reportedly been blamed for the development

Earlier in the year, Davido made a similar call when he canceled his Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show in London

Afrobeats megastar, Davido, has reportedly withdrawn from two of his highly anticipated Canadian shows, cutting short the excitement of fans who had been counting down the days to see him perform live.

The canceled performances, part of his “Timeless 5IVE Alive Tour, were scheduled to take place in Montreal and Quebec City.

Now, they’ve been reportedly wiped off the tour calendar, leaving many followers confused.

Organisational clash behind the move

Reports making the rounds online blamed the cancellations on “organisational misalignment” between Davido’s management and the local Canadian promoters.

Though neither party has gone into detail, media reports stated familiar sources with the matter claimed the decision was made to “protect the integrity of the tour experience.”

This isn’t the first

Earlier in the year, Davido made a similar call when he canceled his Tottenham Hotspur Stadium show in London, citing issues with the event’s setup.

At the time, the singer stressed that his fans deserved nothing but a premium concert experience.

This latest decision seems to follow the same principle—quality over compromise, even if it means disappointing thousands of fans.

As of now, no makeup dates have been announced, and Davido himself has yet to directly address the cancellations. His management has also remained tight-lipped, urging fans to keep an eye on official ticket outlets for refunds or possible rescheduling.

Meanwhile, the rest of his North American and global tour dates remain intact, with stops in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles all expected to go ahead as planned.

Davido pays tribute to late son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke. Taking to Twitter, the father of six characterised his son as a legend and wished him rest in peace.

This came shortly after his rival Wizkid celebrated his five children (Bolu, Ayo, Zoin, AJ and Morayo) from his baby mamas.

Davido’s post elicited varied comments, with some accusing him of attempting to emulate his rival, Wizkid, who had previously tweeted his children's names.

