Gospel singer Chidinma Ekile shared rare insight into a terrifying spiritual battle during a private retreat

She revealed how she spent 40 days in isolation, praying and fasting on a mountain, facing intense spiritual warfare

The singer described standing on a cliff edge at night, urged by a dark voice to jump, but said a divine force stopped her

Gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, has revealed details of a deeply spiritual and emotional journey that changed her life forever.

In a testimony she shared to a congregation in the United States, the former Project Fame winner said she spent 40 days in isolation, fasting and praying on a mountain, seeking answers and divine direction.

What happened during that period, however, shook her to her core.

Chidinma Ekile shares rare insight into a terrifying spiritual battle during a private retreat.

According to the singer, her journey was one of solitude, vulnerability, and constant spiritual warfare.

She stated:

“There were nights I slept outside, just singing and praying.

In those moments, music became her lifeline. She used her voice not just to sing but to pour out her soul in worship.

But it wasn’t all serenity. During one particularly dark night, Chidinma, who was born blind, recounted an incident that nearly ended in tragedy.

She stated:

“I saw myself at the top of a cliff, and it was completely dark"

She described a strong, compelling voice urging her to jump. Fear gripped her.

She said:

“The devil said to me, ‘Jump.’ It wasn’t just a thought. The voice was loud and clear.”

As she moved closer to the edge, something unexpected happened.

“When I was about to jump, I realised I was barricaded. I couldn’t move forward. Something — I don’t know what — stopped me.”

“God performed surgery on me” - Chidinma

Chidinma likened her experience to a spiritual operation.

She said:

“It was like I was in a theatre. God shredded me, opened me up, and put me back together"

The singer added that since then, material things no longer hold value for her.

She said:

“I’ve seen things. I’ve faced the enemy. But I’ve also seen God in a way I never had before.”

See the video here:

Netizens react to Chidinma's testimony:

Chidinma’s testimony has touched many of her followers, who commended her courage and openness.

@JoyfulSoul_07:

“God’s hand is really on this woman. What a powerful testimony.”

@UchePraise:

“This moved me to tears. So many people are fighting silent battles.”

@ife_blessed:

“Devil no dey rest. Thank God she’s still here to share this. Jesus is real!”

She reveals facing intense spiritual warfare during 40-day fast. Photos: UGC

