Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, have been spotted enjoying a roller coaster ride together, much to the amusement of fans.

In the hilarious video, Peller, who recently had a playful altercation with his colleague Carter Efe, was seen in the front seat, handling the wheel, while Jarvis sat behind him.

Source: Instagram

Despite being a Muslim, Peller was heard repeatedly screaming "Jesus" and calling out to his father for help. He also cautioned Jarvis not to call him "babe" again, adding, “It’s everyone to his or her own life."

As the ride swung high into the sky, Peller continued to scream for help, expressing his fear of the swing, and even shouted at his lover.

He also called himself “unfortunate” for being on the ride.

Jarvis reacts to the roller coaster thrill

Jarvis, equally frightened, screamed and called for Jesus to save her. She clung tightly to Peller and couldn’t lift her head, overcome by the thrill of the ride.

Peller, who had recently lost millions of naira in a bet, initially tried to calm her down but quickly became frightened himself.

The couple’s faces were painted in a playful manner, reminiscent of children’s excitement, as they braved the roller coaster together.

When the ride finally stopped, Peller urged Jarvis to "come down before it takes off again," and she was heard asking about the whereabouts of her phone.

Fans react to Peller's roller coaster adventure

Although the fans’ reactions were limited, those who did comment found the video amusing.

Many taunted streamer Peller for not being strong enough to handle a ride that children typically enjoy without fear, poking fun at his dramatic reactions during the experience.

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions, laughter, have trailed the video of both Peller and Jarvis on a roller coaster ride. They laughed at the love birds and warned them to be careful before they fall off the swing. Here are a few comments below:

@shegunjp shared:

"Jarpel until forever."

@tommycool312 commented:

"Jesus have mercy keh. When una Dey enjoy, u no remember Jesus to join u ooo."

@adilll drill said:

"Make una sha no fall off. You people should be ashame of yourselves.

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis. While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him.

He added that he has been planing for the day he would share a kiss with his lover. Fans were impressed to hear that Jarvis has been showing affection towards the skit maker as well.

