Cybernauts are currently discussing a viral clip of the widely recognised music star, Tems, and a male fan

The video, which captures some cosy moments between the songstress and the lad, has got fans talking over her bodyguard's behaviour

Tems' bodyguard in the video denied the male fan an opportunity to reciprocate a hug from Tems by holding his hands mid-air

A video of Grammy-winning artist Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, interacting with a male fan has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans and observers alike.

In the trending clip, Tems, who appeared to have engaged a male fan at her concert, shared some cosy moments with him on stage.

The clip captured a moment Tems professed love for the fan before pulling him into a heartfelt hug. The fan, clearly overwhelmed by the moment, attempted to reciprocate the embrace but was quickly stopped by Tems' bodyguard.

Just as the fan reached out to hold the singer, her bodyguard, who stood right behind the songstress, stepped in, grabbing the fan’s hand mid-motion and preventing further physical contact.

The bodyguard’s intervention, though swift and firm, sparked a lot of comments online. Tems, on her part, obviously didn't notice the gesture by her bouncer, as she smiled at the fan and continued her performance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tems' bodyguard's move

As the video found its way online, many netizens quickly weighed in on the clip. While some cybernauts made fun of the moment, others had something different to say.

Legit.ng has tactfully compiled some comments:

2tvibez wrote:

Na man dey do man 😢😢

helen_okocha_32 said:

E be like say the bouncer too is crushing on her 😂😂😂

princedonslide wrote:

Wetin man do man?😢

icekvng_1 commented:

Lol only sound engineers will understand wat her bodyguard did there 😂 good job guard 💂

swissbanc__ noted:

She has the right to hug but it can’t be reciprocated…the world against men 💔.

raredera7 averred:

If I was that guy from that day this bouncer will be my life enemy, enemy of progress 😢

emmilex06 said:

Na to use swear turn prayer for that bouncer life everyday na swear I go Dey swear for m

thefuture_isbrown said:

She calm down hug the boy o, tap currency well he reach the boy turn them Comot him hand.. how long na? mtcheew

baron_bottle noted:

I go just jeje come back village do that bouncer something 🌚🌚🌚

jhude_austine wrote:

That bouncer na Village people😂E sure me say that boy no go wash that hand for 3 and halve years

Tems performs at Club World Cup final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tems performed at the final of the 2025 Club World Cup.

The award-winning singer thrilled the audience during halftime with a spectacular performance of her record-breaking Love Me Jeje track.

As an artist, Tems has continued to break new ground in music, from winning a joint Grammy Award for her work on Future's Wait For U in 2023 to clinching the Best African Music Performance award in 2025.

