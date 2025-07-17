Beyoncé’s mum, Tina Knowles, spotted a Nigerian woman’s heartfelt post about Blue Ivy and reposted it

The Nigerian woman called Beyoncé’s motherhood her “real masterpiece,” and fans across the world agree

The post got love from thousands, with many saying Beyoncé’s true power lies not just in her performances but in her parenting

A Nigerian writer, Chika Uwazie, has unknowingly caught the attention of music royalty Tina Knowles, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, after posting a message on how the singer is raising her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The post, originally shared by Instagram user @chikauwazie, described Beyoncé’s parenting as “her real masterpiece,” a statement that touched Tina Knowles, who reshared it on her page.

The viral message praised Beyoncé not for her chart-topping songs or world tours, but for something much deeper: the way she is raising her daughters, especially Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé's mum, Tina Knowles, spots a Nigerian woman's post about Blue Ivy.

Source: Instagram

She went on to commend Beyoncé for creating a safe and grounded space for her daughter, even while growing up in the limelight.

The lady's post read in part:

"Beyoncé is raising Blue with something we rarely talk about in celebrity culture: emotional safety." —Chika Uwazie wrote a beautiful reflection on how Beyoncé raises Blue Ivy

"We talk a lot about Beyoncé's perfection. But her quietest masterpiece? Isn't a song. It's the way she's raising her daughter, Blue Ivy. Let me show you what you might've missed.....We've seen Blue Ivy grow in public from the Grammys to the Renaissance stage. But what we're really witnessing isn't performance. It's parenting. It's reverence. It's the art of raising a girl to know her worth before the world can define it for her. Beyoncé is raising Blue with something we rarely talk about in celebrity culture: emotional safety. You can see it in her posture, her grace, her groundedness. Blue is not being rushed into womanhood. She's being protected as she grows into it.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to the lady's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@annextin:

"In all these things the dad didn’t play a role? Really? Beyince was raised by both parents, ivy is raised by both parents but all I see is Beyoncé this, Tina that! If you won’t acknowledge the men who stood for these ladies pls fiam"

@stinamira:

"Through Blue carry herself with so much grace and they way she protects her siblings tells a lot. Beyoncé did a fantastic job with her kids"

@miraetta:

Jay Z also played a role. The presence of an intentional father cannot be overstated. Well done to both parents

@mrs_fortune_1:

"Well said Kim needs to emulate this and stop all those over dressing with North and the unnecessary age inappropriate makeups and hairstyles"

The Nigerian woman calls Beyoncé's upbringing of Blue Ivy a masterpiece.

Source: Instagram

