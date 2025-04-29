Beyoncé surprised fans by bringing her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, on stage for the opening night of her Cowboy Carter tour

On April 28, the superstar started off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium with an amazing performance and a surprise cameo by Rumi

While Blue Ivy is no stranger to the stage, Rumi appeared to have been the star of the night with the enthusiasm she displayed during her performance

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has only just begun, but two special guests are already stealing the show: her kids, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter.

The US singer kicked off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with a memorable opening night filled with sparkling moments, powerful vocals, and a celebration of family.

Beyoncé shares sweet moments onstage with daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi on 'Cowboy Carter' tour. Credit: @blueivycrtre

In one of the night's most talked-about moments, 13-year-old Blue Ivy triumphantly returned to the stage, dancing front and centre during her mother's performance of America Has a Problem.

The audience exploded in cheers as Blue, now a seasoned performer in her own right, confidently commanded the stage, while the other dancers stood back respectfully.

Beyoncé was beaming with pride as she watched her daughter, her delight radiating as thousands of fans roared in support.

Rumi, who was only making her debut stage appearance, was quite excited to be standing in front of such a large crowd.

The lovely seven-year-old wore a gold feathery dress and stood by her mother's side. Rumi couldn't contain her joy, jumping up and down and waving to the audience.

Beyoncé wows fans with daughters' moment on stage at Cowboy Carter's first night tour. Credit: @beyonce

Following the touching performance, a montage of Beyoncé with her children — Blue, Rumi, and twin brother Sir — aired on the stadium screens, prompting a surge of emotional reactions throughout social media, Essence Magazine reports.

Legit.ng recalls that this is not Blue Ivy’s first time on tour with her superstar mother. She first captivated audiences during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, making a surprise debut in Paris and thereafter performing on stages around the world. She even joined Beyoncé for the Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl halftime concert in 2024, where she received standing ovations for her poised performances.

See videos below:

Watch Rumi’s debut performance below:

Netizens react as Beyonce and children melt hearts online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

thegirlcoirhing said:

"Mehn! Whatever you do in this life don’t ever let people tear you down with their unsolicited opinions. Can remember the first time she danced on stage with her mum, she was ridiculed and criticized for not being a good dancer, now look at who we’ve got here…… bold, energetic, confident and beautiful Queen."

brittanycole wrote:

"LUE said HOW IT STARTED AINT GOT NOTHING ON HOW IT’S GOOIINNGGG 😍🔥🔥🔥 I LOVE this‼️‼️‼️💙💙💙💙."

doc.shawna said:

"You know she asked and asked and mommy said yes..that hug is a big I love you and thank you! ❤️."

yesmsinc wrote:

"Rumi broke protocol 😂 that was super cute ❤️."

brandi_thevirgo said:

"Rumi just happy that she finally gets to be up there with mama and big sis 🥹❤️."

winnie_winnie220 said:

"That baby loves her momma. Not Beyonce. Just her momma."

maceharwins said:

"Blue done came back with a vengeance! Wow! You go girl!🔥🔥🔥."

atpeacearts said:

We all live for this kind of excitement from our babies ❤️

Beyoncé wins legal battle to trademark daughter's name

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the American superstar won a long-running legal struggle to trademark her daughter's name, Blue Ivy

Following a 12-year legal fight, the Trademark Official Gazette stated on December 31 that the global diva now has exclusive rights to her daughter's name.

Wedding planner Veronica Morales, who had used "Blue Ivy Events" for her firm since 2009, objected to the filing.

