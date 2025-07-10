Lauren Pisciotta accused the rapper, Kanye, of sex trafficking and battery after a disturbing new legal complaint emerged

She claimed she was objectified, abused, and discarded after working closely with the rapper.

Kanye denied all claims, saying Pisciotta pursued him and planned to sue for blackmail and extortion

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has filed a shocking new lawsuit accusing the rapper of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment. This follows a previous case she filed in June 2023, in which she accused him of stalking and harassment.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Pisciotta’s new complaint paints a disturbing picture of her time working for Kanye between 2021 and 2022.

Messy assault claims

Pisciotta claimed that during a business trip to San Francisco—where they were overseeing the Donda school project—Kanye made unwanted sexual advances, kissed her without consent, and asked her explicit questions about her body.

Kanye is accused of sex trafficking and battery by his ex-assistant. Photo: UGC.

Source: Instagram

She further alleged that while they were working in his hotel suite, Kanye masturbated in front of her and touched her inappropriately, before suddenly falling asleep.

Things escalated the next day when Kanye allegedly came to her hotel room to “use the shower,” but ended up pinning her down and forcing his p*nis into her mouth, while she was “frozen in shock and fear.”

He later apologised and walked away.

In perhaps the most disturbing part of the complaint, Pisciotta alleged that Kanye offered her to another man in exchange for permission to sleep with that man’s partner.

She claimed the rapper was known for “offering women as sexual gifts” in business and personal settings.

From assistant to alleged victim

Pisciotta, also a popular influencer and former OnlyFans model, said she was hired in July 2021 and later promoted to Chief of Staff for Kanye’s companies. She was fired in October 2022, and says she was promised $3 million in severance—a sum she never received.

She had already filed a lawsuit last year for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and breach of contract, but her new filing introduces far more serious accusations.

Kanye denies claims, threatens countersuit

Though Kanye has not directly responded to the new allegations, his team had previously denied similar claims. In June 2023, his representatives accused Pisciotta of blackmail and extortion, saying she tried to seduce the rapper and made up stories after her advances were rejected.

His team told TMZ:

“Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually… then engaged in blackmail and extortion,”

Lauren Pisciotta claims she was objectified, abused, and discarded after working closely with Kanye West. Photos: UGC.

Source: UGC

See the post here:

Kanye West changes name again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West has changed his name for the second time in four years,

According to the reports, the controversial rapper has chosen to reinvent himself with a new name. Kanye West now goes by the name 'Ye Ye' and has begun using it in some of his business documents, such as those from Ox Paha Inc., Yeezy Apparel, and Yeezy Record Label LLC.

The reports reveal that the name change was noticed when these businesses filed a "Statement of Information" with California's Secretary of State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng