Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, talks about politics ahead of the 2023 elections and why she sees herself in the political landscape sometime in the future

The reality TV star recently spoke with Legit.ng where she revealed that she supports Funke Akindele's political ambition

She also spoke about her recent comment during an exchange on Twitter, about having multiple abortions, stating that she has never terminated a pregnancy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared her thoughts about the political situation of the country and what she thinks about the fast-approaching 2023 elections.

The BBNaija star communicated her thoughts about the upcoming election during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons.

BBNaija star, Phyna shared some of her aspirations with Legit.ng as she talked about politics and her intention to become a politician. Photo credit: @unusualpphyna

Phyna disclosed that even though she's a big fan of politics but doesn't know much about it, she intends to join the political fray later in her public life.

During the discussion, Phyna also corrected the impression the public might have about her because of an infamous tweet where she said she's terminated two pregnancies.

Read on to enjoy more juicy details from the interview:

I rep the street normally, that is who I am - Phyna talks about her journey after leaving Biggie's house

"I'm an Edo queen to the core, and I am also a full package from the street. Always expect that originality from the streets. I rep the street normally, that's who I am."

She went ahead to talk about her personal growth since leaving the BBNaija house. Phyna said:

"Since I left the BBNaija house my life has been great, everything I used to pray for has been coming to fruition just like that. Everything has been great, like yeah, it has been great."

Phyna's thought about the upcoming elections

When we asked Phyna about the upcoming elections in February 2023 and who she would be supporting, she had this to say:

"No matter what we do as a youth, I don't know if it has any effect. That's why anything in politics, I usually just say I don't know. However, I know about Funke Akindele's political ambition, and I'm in support of it. We're just there and we're here."

I intend to go into politics sometime in the future - Phyna shares her plans

The reality TV star also shared some of her plans for the future and why she intends to go into politics later in life. She, however, revealed that, at the moment she intends to become an actress.

"As a person, I actually intend to go into politics and see if I can help change the story of an average Nigerian young lady on the street and help give them a better life. However, I don't intend to go into politics now, but later. Also, I would love to tell my fans to expect a lot from me this year. They should expect more entertainment, business and a lot of great things."

