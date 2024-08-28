Nigerian singer Omah Lay was recently on Billboard's News, where he talked about his upcoming album and the future of Afrobeats

During the conversation, O

mah Lay shared how happy he was that his fans were the ones who named his style of music and genre

He noted that his style of music Afro-depression is so unique that every other artist now copy at least a thing or two from it

Renowned Afrobeats star Stanley Omah Dibia, better known as Omah Lay, recently spoke about his upcoming album and what his fans should expect from him this time.

However, during his conversation with Billboard News, Omah Lay fired a few jabs at his Afrobeats colleagues in Nigeria.

Video of Omah Lay talking about his style of music and how it is unique to the other forms of Afrobeats.

He noted that many of them have begun to lose connection with the core of what Afrobeats truly stands for and the originality of the sounds.

Omah also talked about starting a new form of Afrobeats tagged as Afro-Depression.

"I fathered it" - Omah Lay

The singer noted that he was conscious about creating a new sound, and it wasn't that he stumbled on it.

He further talked about his fans naming it Afro-depression, noting that he is happy to have created something and that his fans are connected.

Omah Lay also took a shot at his colleagues, noting that his colleagues now copy different elements of the new sound he created.

This video is coming days after Omah accused one of his colleagues of stealing his idea for a new project and using it for his album.

Watch the viral interview below:

Netizens have reacted to Omah Lay's viral interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Omah Lay's interview about creating a new sound:

@LonleyCharlie_:

"Omah lay dropping facts."

@Khriskubana1:

"I really wish some Nigerian artists would have the balls to call out people who steal their stuffs like their other colleagues in the US 🇺🇸 ..not just throwing unknown jabs."

@Riquelme1010:

"Where did he get the stuff he has from? Out of thin air? Didn’t he take a bit of some other people stuff to form his own? Ow he created it from scratch?"

@Talented_Aiseh:

"Lol... No be only copy. People have been making sad and conscious music long before you arrived sir."

@davidsarge71:

"No be you be the first to do afro depression na."

@Katerflamesz:

"Why is he suddenly talking about people copying is stuff?? I haven’t heard anyone sound like him lately fr he should stop with this Imaginary Enemy he’s creating."

@Thatchelseaboy:

"Omah lay I love you but just shut up abeg."

@X_olokpa:

"Real talk. Asides Brymo, none of y'all dey practice Afrobeat."

@Yab_Them:

"Afrobeats died when Rema blew up in 2019. The entry barrer went too low."

