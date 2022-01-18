BBNaija Pepper Dem star Ka3na Jones has got Nigerians speculating over a post she made about her marriage

The mother of one stated that her oyinbo husband remained her better half and the father to their lovely daughter

As expected, Nigerians took to her comment section to express their thoughts, as many noted that they did not understand her post

BBNaij Ka3na has taken to her Twitter page to declare herself legally single, however, the following statement after her declaration has confused many Nigerians.

The mother of one stated that her husband, whom she fondly calls Mr Jones, remains her better half and the father of their daughter.

Ka3na, however, noted that whoever doesn't get what she wrote should forget about it.

BBNaija Ka3na says she's legally single. Photos: @ka3na, @sapa.republic

Read what she wrote below:

BBNaija star Ka3na shares news of her divorce from her oyinbo husband, Mr Jones, on social media. Photo: Hallesblog

Nigerians react

@AdorableAdaobi_:

"Can someone have a better half and still be single? Don't gerit."

@Effah_2010:

"When ikoyi registry was declared illegal."

@SleekgistS:

"Your confuse is confusing you ...you don't gerit."

@jamiejohndera:

"She is simply saying she is in a serious relationship. For people wey no fit understand."

@Kimberl98440277:

"Your matter dun tire person. Only you single married better half soul mate. Oya zukwanike!"

@waspirine1:

"I guess ikoyi registry has a hand in this."

@calmejeremy:

"God really answers prayers. Now I know your picture I took to Shiloh was not in vain."

Ka3na celebrates 6th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Ka3na celebrated her years of happy marriage with her oyinbo husband. The reality star, known to post photos of her man, rarely shared a rare photo of her older oyinbo husband on her Instagram page.

Ka3na posted the throwback photo of herself with her man as she cheered to six years of an amazing friendship. Not stopping there, Ka3na noted in her caption that marriages are not perfect and admitted that she would rather be single at this point in her life.

The reality star, however, explained that she would have been lonely and empty if that were the case. She appreciated her husband on their wedding anniversary and cheered to the blessing of their daughter, Lila.

