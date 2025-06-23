Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella, has been named among the richest footballers’ wives in 2025

The rankings surprisingly do not include Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez

Inter Miami owner David Beckham’s wife Victor is the richest wife or girlfriend of a footballer

Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs) of professional footballers have made fortunes from businesses, while many have ridden on the fame of their husbands to boost their social media presence and their wealth.

Many of them were in successful businesses away from their husbands, while a few others leveraged their partner's wealth to kickstart successful businesses and careers.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, is one of the richest in the latest rankings released in 2025, as Georgina Rodriguez misses out.

Legit.ng looks at the top five richest wives and girlfriends of footballers, as called by GSM HQ.

Richest WAGs of footballers

1. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is the richest WAG of a footballer with an estimated net worth of $70 million reportedly made from fashion, cosmetics, real estate and endorsements. She is the wife of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and a former member of the music band Spice Girls.

2. Anna Lewandowska

According to Forbes Women Poland, Lewandowska has the second strongest personal brand in Poland. Wife of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski is reportedly worth $63mil made from fitness, nutrition and endorsements.

“It's a great honour for me to be amongst women who are building strong personal brands. Since the beginning of my career, it's been important for me to make what I do meaningful and aligned with my values,” she said on becoming the second strongest brand in Poland.

“That's why I try to use my awareness to promote healthy lifestyles and to engage in charity and education. I believe that consistency and authenticity are the key to building a lasting and reliable brand.”

3. Pilar Rubio

According to Daily Mail, former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos’s wife, Pilar Rubio, is the third richest WAG with an estimated net worth of $59mil made from fashion, her media and broadcasting career and endorsements.

4. Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Pinnock is the wife of former Watford footballer Andre Gray. She made most of her $25 million fortune through her musical career as part of the Little Mix group. She has also made money from fashion, real estate and endorsements.

5. Antonella Messi

Antonella is the fifth richest WAG with an estimated net worth of $20mil made from retail and fashion, endorsements, sponsorships and advertising. She operates her business in Argentina and Barcelona, but moves with her husband, Lionel Messi, when he changes clubs, having done that twice in the last five years.

Why hasn't Ronaldo married Georgina

Legit.ng previously reported why Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't married Georgina despite the two being together since 2016 and having four children together.

There are rumours that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is avoiding tying the knot in order not to lose half of his estimated half a billion dollars net worth in case of a divorce.

