Popular relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, caused a buzz with her unexpected commendation for Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Blessing CEO, who acknowledged her past differences with VeryDarkMan, however, stated that she couldn't turn a blind eye to his selflessness towards people who can't even pay him back.

Blessing CEO shared how VeryDarkMan puts himself at risk to speak up for people.

The relationship expert stated that she sees everything he does and couldn't help but commend him for it.

In response to a fan who asked if she thinks VeryDarkMan was 'no longer a dirty boy', Blessing CEO stated that he has now grown.

"Verydarkman, I am no longer your enemy. Thank you for all you do for humanity. You risk your life for people that can’t pay you back. Keep doing what you do. Thank you for your outreach to The Benue people. You have what it takes to enrich yourself but you still decided to fight for humanity. Even though I used to be your greatest critic, that was then. Everything you are doing is commendable. Weldone," she said in part.

The video of Blessing CEO commending VeryDarkMan for his service unto humanity is below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO commends VeryDarkMan

Blessing CEO's unexpected praises for VeryDarkMan surprised many social media users as they suggested it was the end of her online fight with the critic.

Others suggested that Blessing CEO's partner, IVD, was behind her new perspective about VeryDarkMan.

Read the comments below:

