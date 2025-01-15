Social critic Verydarkman has reacted to the interviews of gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed a lady Salome Ajayi

VDM said that the guy is not remorseful and seems to be mentally unstable with the reasons that made him to allegedly commit the act

He also advised individuals to be careful with who they date and they should continue to seek God's protection

Media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to the interviews the gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed a lady Salome Adaidu, granted to Channels Television and Africa Independent Television (AIT).

According to VDM, Timileyin's interviews were scarier than the act he reportedly committed because he did not sound remorseful. At a point in the interview, Timileyin said he did not regret the act because life is reciprocal.

The social critic said that anyone who listened to Timileyin's interviews would know that he is not mentally okay. In his interview with AIT, he said that he killed Salome after she asked him for N3,000 and he told her that he does not have it. Meanwhile, in his interview with Channels TV, he accused Salome of cheating on him in their one-year-old relationship.

VDM criticises Timileyin Ajayi

Verydarkman noted that it is only God that can help people and he said that this case should be a lesson to people in relationships. He stated that God would give some people signs about the people in their lives but they would not listen because they feel they can change that person.

At the end of the day, VDM said that the person has to pay with his or her life, or with what they cannot get back. He added that he does not want to push blame on anyone but Salome Adaidu does not deserve to die horribly.

The social critic also advised that Timileyin Ajayi should be properly investigated by the police in case he works for someone and wanted to give Salome's dismembered parts to the person. He also said he has seen different photos of Salome Adaidu and she dresses decently. Besides, Timileyin did not have much money but she still managed to stay with him. Hence, it was proof that she loved him genuinely.

Anyone can be Timileyin's victim - VDM says

Considering that Timileyin was not a Yahoo boy, VDM said anyone can be a victim like Salome any day and any time. Speaking about the advise that one should be very careful, VDM said that one cannot be too careful about men like Timileyin. Hence, one has to continue to pray for God's protection.

In addition, he warned netizens never to ignore the signs in people that signifies that they should be avoided. He also sent his condolences to Salome Adaidu's family and prayed that God would bless them.

Watch VDM's video below:

Salome Adaidu's family speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Family and friends of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, have opened up on what transpired between them.

According to viral reports, Salome was Timileyin's girlfriend, but her family has said that it was not true.

They disclosed that Salome Adaidu entered the wrong Keke and was kidnapped by Timileyin, who later murdered her.

Note: We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

