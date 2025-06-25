Nigerian media personality, Enioluwa, has lamented about living in Lagos, particularly the Lekki area

The public figure took to his official X page to rant about his experience,s including how his dog got stolen

Enioluwa’s rant about living in Lekki made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa has cried out about living in Lekki after his dog was stolen.

Note that Lekki is one of the highbrow areas in Lagos state where a lot of celebrities and important personalities have been known to reside. However, Enioluwa’s experience of living there has raised mixed feelings among Nigerians.

The public figure took to his official X page to rant about how he had been going through one thing or the other, and he didn’t know whether to blame it on adulthood or on living in the Lekki area of Lagos.

According to Eni, something keeps happening to him every day. He then explained how he got a plumber to fix a pipe, but the person ended up breaking his water closet. Enioluwa also said he called on three people to check his water treatment, but he still had unclean water. However, the final straw for the media personality seemed to be when his dog was stolen.

Enioluwa tweeted:

“I don’t know if it’s Adulthood or it’s just that I live in Lagos, something must happen everyday.

Yesterday, plumber came to check a pipe, broke the whole WC. 3 people have come to check the water for water treatment yet it’s still not Colourless, that’s how the other day, they stole my Dog, in this same Lekki o!😭”

See his post below:

Recall that in August 2022, Enioluwa held a mock naming ceremony for his dog on social media. See the cute video below:

Reactions as Enioluwa rants about living in Lekki

Enioluwa’s heated rant on social media about his experience as a Lekki resident made the rounds online, and it drew the attention of netizens. Many of them were amused by the media personality’s complaints while others sympathised with him. Read some of their comments below:

Marvelmoses said:

“As a dog lover, I honestly feel sorry for you.”

Mistie__mistie wrote:

“I like as all of us Dey go through one or two😂.”

Onyxx_cakes said:

“How does someone steal dog 😂😂. Lagos people are a special breed.”

Chase_emii said:

“What if the dog ran away from you to find love?”

Officialtheema said:

“They’ve probably dyed the dog and changed its color by now,..Not funny, but laugh was wound me.”

Realnatbella said:

“Ahh na that dog dey stole pain me for this your story.”

Jade_fragrance wrote:

“The way I laughed after reading the part where his dog was stolen ehn😂😂😂😂. God Abeg, sha stand well well o😂”

Libbyjamlee said:

“Abi dog don go Tanzania?😂”

Aktmeketino wrote:

“Plumber don carry my cylinder before😂😂😂 na CCTV we see the weyre dey fly bike with am😂😂😂 I shock.”

___guddie1 said:

“Everybody get problem 😂😂😂.”

Cc__gilbert said:

“404 things 😂.”

