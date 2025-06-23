Mohan Bahadur Kshatriya, a resident near the site of the Air India plane crash, helped rescue injured medical students when the plane crashed into their hostel on June 12

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport but crashed shortly after takeoff

Mohan, who lives just 500 metres from the crash site, described the incident and his rescue efforts

A man who lives near the site of the Air India plane crash, Mohan Bahadur Kshatriya, shared how he helped in rescuing the affected students in the crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by ANI News, Mohan lived close to the site of the crash and explained how he helped medical students who were affected when the plane crashed into their hostel.

Eyewitness describes scene of plane crash incident

Mohan said he lived just 500 metres away from the crash site and thought it was an earthquake when he heard the loud bang.

He said:

“I heard a loud bang and thought it was a storm or an earthquake. When I stepped out, there was smoke and fire everywhere. People were shouting that a plane had crashed. We ran toward the mess where students were shouting for help.”

Mohan said that he joined the Army personnel to rescue five students who were injured from the crash and found another in a bad situation.

He said:

"Along with Army personnel, we rescued five students alive from the debris. But they were in an extremely serious condition... Then we thought that there could be someone stuck under the debris downstairs. We found a body in an awful condition.”

Another eyewitness, Pekha Kshtriya, shared how she and her family felt when they heard the loud noise from the crash.

She said:

"I have been staying here for the last 13-14 years... that day, around 1:30 p.m., we heard a loud noise. Although we are accustomed to hearing loud noises, this time the noise felt like our eardrums would burst.

"It seemed like an earthquake. We had just sat down to have lunch, and the furniture in our house had started shaking violently. For a second, it felt like a bomb blast happened.... Then, when we went outside, we saw that a plane had crashed."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

