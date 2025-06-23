A video capturing the moment US rapper Jay-Z made a surprise performance during his wife Beyoncé's final Paris show has gone viral

The video showed the moment Jay-Z appeared on stage with a live rap performance as excited fans went wild at the concert

A clip which also captured rapper Cardi B in attendance has since stirred reactions across social media platform

International music act Beyoncé Knowles-Carter caused a buzz at her final Paris show with the unexpected appearance of her husband, rapper and music mogul, Jay-Z.

Beyoncé, who launched her final show in Paris, closed out the international leg of her "Cowboy Carter" tour with a live rap performance by Jay-Z, surprising fans.

Jay-Z shocked fans during Beyoncé’s Paris concert with a surprise rap performance. Credit: gettimages/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winner's third concert at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, June 22 marked the last overseas show of her "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit" tour, which ended in a way her fans and supporters wouldn't forget in a hurry.

During the show, the mother of three shocked the entire crowd when she welcomed Jay-Z to the stage as she sang their 2003 song, "Crazy in Love."

The music mogul appeared on the stage as he rapped his part of the song while fans across the stadium went wild, as per videos that have gone viral on social media.

A clip also captured American rapper Cardi B in attendance as she also showed her excitement.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z perform at her Paris show. Credit: gettyimages

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Beyoncé made headlines after her trouser unexpectedly fell off her waist during a stage performance.

There was no fuss as the music star stylishly bent down while dancing, picked up her trouser, and gradually pulled it back up to her waist.

The video showing the moment Jay-Z joined Beyoncé on stage at her Paris show is below:

Reactions as Jay-Z joins Beyoncé on stage

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video from the celebrity couple performance. Read the comments below:

mybellame reacted:

"They both will be joining there best mate Diddy soon."

ines_tiara reacted:

"I really don't like Tina Knowles. There's something fake about her."

fitmomworldwide commented:

"You have a felon president running a country that wants war why you complain about future felon performing on stage."

vibingwithjarod reacted:

"Who said her cowboy Carter tour was not going to sell??? Wait til this chick fly back to the states."

nessp1276 commented:

"They tryna stack up that change for the attorneys they paying to keep them outta Diddy courtroom!"

joiemax reacted:

"Shame how he left Puff for dead. He wouldn't even show up to support his "brother" and his heart-broken children."

ramz_i005 reacted:

"Isn't she too old for such an outfit!?"

thecloudnine

"Jay-Z is always up to his satanic BS. Just look at his Lucifer necklace."

Beyonce sings like Yemi Alade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of Beyonce that trended on the Nigerian social media space.

The reason for this was owing to the sound of Beyonce's voice in the song, which was similar to that of Nigerian singer Yemi Alade in an old video.

The video sparked reactions as some Nigerians claimed the international artist attempted to imitate the Afrobeat genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng