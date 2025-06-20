Doris Ogala admits she overreacted during past feuds with her industry friends, blames personal trauma and grief for her behavior

She says she was hurting deeply and felt disappointed that her closest friends didn’t check on her the way she expected

Netizens flooded her comment section with messages of support, saying it takes strength to apologise publicly and own one’s mistakes

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has taken to social media to publicly apologise to friends and colleagues she previously fell out with.

The colleagues include actresses Tonto Dikeh, Angela Okorie, and the AGN President Emeka Rollas.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Ogala admitted that some of her actions and statements may have hurt people she once called friends.

She explained that her behavior was triggered by personal grief, health challenges, and what she described as a lack of reciprocated care during her darkest moments.

Doris wrote:

“I want to sincerely apologise to my friends that my write-ups or videos indirectly or directly affected — EMEKA ROLLAS, Angela Okorie, Tonto — amazing people to me. They hurt me in one way, but I believe I overreacted in my actions. I was really traumatised, had a lot going on with me — the passing of my brother, my surgery, etc. Maybe I expected too much from them. From my heart of hearts, I am truly sorry.”

See the post here:

Netizens react to Ogala's apology:

The post has since triggered an outpouring of emotional responses from fans and followers, many of whom commended the actress for taking accountability and showing vulnerability.

@nkirudozie said:

"It takes courage and inner strength to be this vulnerable. God will comfort you. Be strong. God loves you."

@visual_cheff wrote:

"It's fine and normal to admit these things. Makes you a better version of yourself. You will be fine, we love you."

@juliet__pinkie added:

"I love this for you sis. Acknowledging your fault and apologising is a big sign of maturity."

@lawsonblessingonyinye shared her personal story:

"When I saw all your actions I remembered how I felt when I lost my kid brother... I pray someone shows you care. Peace."

@chioma_bliss stated:

"This is healing. So many people go through things silently, and when they explode, we judge them. Glad she's owning up and healing. May her friends see her heart and not her hurt."

@finegirl_sophy wrote:

"You didn’t owe anyone this, but the fact that you still apologised shows you’re pure-hearted. May God comfort you and surround you with people who truly care."

@iam_ugonna commented:

"Sometimes the strongest people break down too. Doris, your apology just made me respect you even more. May your healing journey bring back genuine friendships."

Doris Ogala shares her near-death experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala shared an account of a near-death experience that left her followers in awe.

In a heartfelt post, she revealed that she had physically died and found herself in heaven, a place she described as profoundly peaceful.

According to Ogala, every burden she carried in life was lifted, replaced by a sense of calm that made her reluctant to leave.

