Actress Doris Ogala shared that she physically died and experienced heaven, describing it as a serene realm where she felt unburdened and at peace

She recounted being a queen in heaven, surrounded by servants and gold coins, an experience so captivating she was reluctant to return to earth

Ogala stated that a divine message instructed her to go back, as it was not yet her time, leading her through a beautiful passage to resume her earthly life

On April 11, 2025, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala took to Instagram to share a startling account of a near-death experience that left her followers in awe.

In a heartfelt post, she revealed that she had physically died and found herself in heaven, a place she described as profoundly peaceful.

Actress Doris Ogala talks about her near-death experience. Photo Credit: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

According to Ogala, every burden she carried in life was lifted, replaced by a sense of calm that made her reluctant to leave.

She painted a vivid picture of her heavenly encounter, noting that she was a queen adorned with authority, surrounded by servants and gold coins scattered everywhere.

The actress emphasised the surreal beauty of the experience, calling it a feeling beyond earthly comprehension. Her words resonated deeply, sparking conversations across social media about life, death, and the mysteries beyond.

Ogala’s account didn’t end with her heavenly vision. She shared that a divine presence guided her through a beautiful passage, delivering a clear message: it was not yet her time to remain in heaven.

This instruction, she explained, prompted her return to Earth, despite her initial desire to stay in the tranquil realm.

The actress’s narrative was raw and unfiltered, capturing the weight of her experience with striking clarity.

Her caption read:

"I DIED, AS YOU ARE SEEING ME HERE. I WAS DEAD PHYSICALLY . BUT I WAS IN HEAVEN. AND GOD SAID TO ME MY CHILD. GO BACK IS NOT YOUR TURN YET...

I saw my self in heaven. Very peaceful. All my burden was lifted. I didn't want to come back. It was so cool and smooth. The feeling is out of this world. I waz a queen. I had servants and gold coins everywhere. Believe me this is what I saw. But I was lead through a beautiful passage and said to me. Was not my turn yet. I should wait for my turn."

The actress, who recently buried her 30-year-old younger brother on February 7, 2027, couldn’t hold back her testimony after surviving a near-death experience.

See the post here:

Reactions to Actress Doris Ogala's near-death experience

@ewa_olohun said:

"Jesus ,To God be the glory great things he hath done ✅"

@ibiwarietuk replied:

"You’re healed. You’re protected in Jesus Christ name 🙌"

@hope.newton replied:

"Jesus, what is all this for Godsake, hope u are fine fine😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢this is so touching"

@adaakaoha_babyoo noted:

"Jesus Christ 💔💔💔... Jehovah thank you for bringing her back.chai"

@legit.jalabiya_ng commented:

"Doris it’s not your time yet. Thank God for life"

@kamtokene said:

"If not for anything, always look at ur mom be strong.She already lost a son,pls be strong for her & be prayerful"

@arizona_johjoh replied:

"Who provoke you again ehhh all these ppl sef ndo"

Actress Doris Ogala recounts how she died and went to heaven. Photo Credit: @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Actress Doris Ogala quits her marriage

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala called out those who mock divorcees, condemning the stigma attached to leaving a marriage.

She stated that this judgement is one reason many women remain in unhappy or harmful relationships.

Doris, who recently announced her separation, warned against mocking her decision and urged people to keep their unsolicited advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng